MaaS360 has a very good reputation for security. Plus it has different options available for our users and more stability for the system. Mohamed ElNahas Head of Information Security Attijariwafa bank I love the ease of the User Interface, I can navigate through the portal and switch between portals quickly and easily. I also love the fact that there are default policies that are readily available to use and customize for a quick setup. Review collected by and hosted on G2.com