Build a customer-centric model by unifying device management

Protect your users, wherever they are, with unified endpoint management (UEM). IBM MaaS360® is a user-friendly device management and security solution that works across laptops, desktops, mobile devices, tablets and business applications. The built-in threat management protects users both in the office and on the go against insider threats and SMS or email phishing, while AI analytics capabilities help you prevent and detect malicious attacks.

 See how MaaS360 helps IT pros outperform
Benefits Protect sensitive financial data   

Security policy enforcement and password protection are just some of the ways endpoint management protects sensitive information.

 Adhere to financial regulations  

Having seamless control of all endpoints aids in PCI-DSS, FINRA, SEC and SOX compliance.

 Track leading devices and OS

Tracking and automating the management of assets, licenses and data plans improves efficiencies.
Improve data protection and automate risk detection Manage devices for in-house and remote staff efficiently with one tool, improving data protection, threat management and ease of regulation compliance. Learn more Diverse endpoint management

Manage laptops, desktops, mobile devices and tablets running a range of operating systems, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and iPadOS. 

 Application and content management

Enable end-to-end application lifecycle management that is simple to use for you and transparent to your in-house and distributed workforces.

 Data loss prevention

Protect sensitive data through the use of an encrypted sandbox that restricts copying, exporting and downloading, without impacting the user experience.

 Security policy creation

Create security policies for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices that can help achieve compliance with corporate security policies and provide protected access to corporate data.

 Threat and identity management

Take advantage of the native threat defense capabilities of MaaS360 to detect and automate remediation across users, devices, apps, data and networks.

 User risk management

Identify and address risky user behaviors before they lead to security threats.
MaaS360 has a very good reputation for security. Plus it has different options available for our users and more stability for the system. Mohamed ElNahas Head of Information Security Attijariwafa bank I love the ease of the User Interface, I can navigate through the portal and switch between portals quickly and easily. I also love the fact that there are default policies that are readily available to use and customize for a quick setup. Review collected by and hosted on G2.com
Case studies Credico Security uses UEM to improve from 50% to 100% compliance

Swapping from mobile device management (MDM) to IBM UEM helped Credico reach its compliance goal for 2-3,000 tablets used by its sales force.
Other industries in focus Healthcare

Help healthcare organizations secure medical professionals’ devices, aid in HIPAA/HITECH compliance and improve data protection.

 Retail

Protect customer data and simplify retail mobile device management across your omnichannel implementation.

 Distribution

Centrally manage and protect purpose-built devices and regular endpoints across the distribution business and transport chain.
Take the next step

Get started with a free trial of IBM MaaS360 or book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can advance your specific business needs.

