Protect your users, wherever they are, with unified endpoint management (UEM). IBM MaaS360® is a user-friendly device management and security solution that works across laptops, desktops, mobile devices, tablets and business applications. The built-in threat management protects users both in the office and on the go against insider threats and SMS or email phishing, while AI analytics capabilities help you prevent and detect malicious attacks.
Security policy enforcement and password protection are just some of the ways endpoint management protects sensitive information.
Having seamless control of all endpoints aids in PCI-DSS, FINRA, SEC and SOX compliance.
Tracking and automating the management of assets, licenses and data plans improves efficiencies.
Manage laptops, desktops, mobile devices and tablets running a range of operating systems, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and iPadOS.
Enable end-to-end application lifecycle management that is simple to use for you and transparent to your in-house and distributed workforces.
Protect sensitive data through the use of an encrypted sandbox that restricts copying, exporting and downloading, without impacting the user experience.
Create security policies for iOS, Android, macOS and Windows devices that can help achieve compliance with corporate security policies and provide protected access to corporate data.
Take advantage of the native threat defense capabilities of MaaS360 to detect and automate remediation across users, devices, apps, data and networks.
Identify and address risky user behaviors before they lead to security threats.
Swapping from mobile device management (MDM) to IBM UEM helped Credico reach its compliance goal for 2-3,000 tablets used by its sales force.
Help healthcare organizations secure medical professionals’ devices, aid in HIPAA/HITECH compliance and improve data protection.
Protect customer data and simplify retail mobile device management across your omnichannel implementation.
Centrally manage and protect purpose-built devices and regular endpoints across the distribution business and transport chain.