In our “work-from-everywhere” world, organizations need to centrally manage endpoints in an efficient way, create frictionless user experiences, reduce the risk of cyberthreats and keep a low total cost of ownership.

With IBM Security® MaaS360® your clients will merge efficiency and effectiveness by centrally managing any existing endpoints and protecting them with built-in threat management, which also helps guard against SMS and email phishing. MaaS360 integrates with your existing apps and is easy to deploy and use with its simple, self-service provisioning process.

Why IBM Security MaaS360 for your client’s UEM needs?