A partnership that grows with you

In our “work-from-everywhere” world, organizations need to centrally manage endpoints in an efficient way, create frictionless user experiences, reduce the risk of cyberthreats and keep a low total cost of ownership.

With IBM Security® MaaS360® your clients will merge efficiency and effectiveness by centrally managing any existing endpoints and protecting them with built-in threat management, which also helps guard against SMS and email phishing. MaaS360 integrates with your existing apps and is easy to deploy and use with its simple, self-service provisioning process.

Why IBM Security MaaS360 for your client’s UEM needs? 

  • Built-in threat management 
  • Easy to manage and protect your main operating system and endpoints from one place
  • Integration with 3rd party software
  • Easy to start and deploy
Program benefits As a partner, you’ll have the opportunity to access: Competitive incentives

Discover more ways to increase your earning power with our new incentives. Get visibility into earnings and deal eligibility, so you’ll always know how much you stand to earn.

Access the same education programs and hands-on training as IBM employees. Get competitive pricing, deal protection and special bid access—to gain the extra edge you need to win big.

 Enhanced support

Leverage our global technical resources to differentiate and close deals faster. Accelerate your journey to build and sell your solutions with IBM technology.

Android Enterprise Partner

Google names MaaS360 a Gold Partner for Android Enterprise

The IBM Security MaaS360 team has met the complex requirements for partner expertise, product excellence and performance, to be designated an Android Enterprise Gold Partner.
