Easily manage your mobile retail security initiatives and protect your devices through a single console with IBM MaaS360®. Whether you need to manage business-critical mobile apps, non-GMS devices, a point of sale (POS), barcode or QR code, supply chain, inter-store communications or service tickets, the user-friendly SaaS platform makes retail device management simple.
Within the same console, you can manage and protect general endpoints such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets and wearables with native endpoint security. IT administrators can easily set up, manage and control policies for a strong omnichannel data security posture, with near-real-time deployment and AI powered reporting functionality.
Adhere to compliance protocols like PCI-DSS, SOX and the FRCP for protecting PII and storing electronic documents.
Deploy and protect kiosk mode, enforce location-based policies and distribute applications and documents for retail operations.
Keep your total cost of ownership low by easily integrating MaaS360 with industry applications, your security and productivity ecosystem.
Use one management console for your non-GMS devices, kiosks, POS, service tickers and general devices such as laptops, phones and purpose-built devices.
Manage, push patches, update in bulk and protect operating systems: Android Open Source, iOS, IPadOS, Google Chrome, Windows and more.
Tap into the native security of MaaS360, including threat management, single sign-on (SSO), multifactor authentication (MFA), identity management and more.
Configure your security policies with Watson’s suggestion, by industry standards, with geofencing or through manual input.
Automate your application deployment, configuration and updates at user level, and manage applications for supply chain and more.
Help healthcare organizations secure medical professionals’ devices, aid in HIPAA/HITECH compliance and improve data protection.
Manage and protect government employees’ devices, apps and data while automatically assessing cybersecurity risks.
Centrally manage and protect purpose-built devices and regular endpoints across the distribution business and transport chain.