Easily manage your mobile retail security initiatives and protect your devices through a single console with IBM MaaS360®. Whether you need to manage business-critical mobile apps, non-GMS devices, a point of sale (POS), barcode or QR code, supply chain, inter-store communications or service tickets, the user-friendly SaaS platform makes retail device management simple.



Within the same console, you can manage and protect general endpoints such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets and wearables with native endpoint security. IT administrators can easily set up, manage and control policies for a strong omnichannel data security posture, with near-real-time deployment and AI powered reporting functionality.