Manage and protect devices, users and data across your omnichannel implementation with UEM for retail

Easily manage your mobile retail security initiatives and protect your devices through a single console with IBM MaaS360®. Whether you need to manage business-critical mobile apps, non-GMS devices, a point of sale (POS), barcode or QR code, supply chain, inter-store communications or service tickets, the user-friendly SaaS platform makes retail device management simple. 

Within the same console, you can manage and protect general endpoints such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets and wearables with native endpoint security. IT administrators can easily set up, manage and control policies for a strong omnichannel data security posture, with near-real-time deployment and AI powered reporting functionality. 

Benefits Stay in line with industry standards

Adhere to compliance protocols like PCI-DSS, SOX and the FRCP for protecting PII and storing electronic documents.

 Deploy and protect in minutes  

Deploy and protect kiosk mode, enforce location-based policies and distribute applications and documents for retail operations.

 Integrate with third-party vendors

Keep your total cost of ownership low by easily integrating MaaS360 with industry applications, your security and productivity ecosystem. 
Protect customer data, centralize device management and automate processes MaaS360 makes retail mobile device management safer and simpler for your customers, frontline workers and back-office staff. It’s the enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution fit for retail. Learn more Endpoint convergence

Use one management console for your non-GMS devices, kiosks, POS, service tickers and general devices such as laptops, phones and purpose-built devices.

 Operating systems compatibility

Manage, push patches, update in bulk and protect operating systems: Android Open Source, iOS, IPadOS, Google Chrome, Windows and more.

 Authentication and user management

Tap into the native security of MaaS360, including threat management, single sign-on (SSO), multifactor authentication (MFA), identity management and more. 

 Security policies

Configure your security policies with Watson’s suggestion, by industry standards, with geofencing or through manual input.

 Application management

Automate your application deployment, configuration and updates at user level, and manage applications for supply chain and more.
We use IBM MaaS360 in our organization when we want to centrally track all the devices in our organization in order to make communication more secure efficient and faster mostly when they are needed. Syed Aleem Analyst Kroger MaaS360 is very easy to use. We use MaaS360 across our entire organization. We use it to track assets, push applications, and to restrict use of unauthorized apps, etc. Curt Sminkey Network Support Engineer Clarks
Other industries in focus Healthcare

Help healthcare organizations secure medical professionals’ devices, aid in HIPAA/HITECH compliance and improve data protection.

 Government

Manage and protect government employees’ devices, apps and data while automatically assessing cybersecurity risks.

 Distribution

Centrally manage and protect purpose-built devices and regular endpoints across the distribution business and transport chain.
