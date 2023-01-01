Out of the box, IBM BigFix dramatically streamlined our patch deployment processes…increased confidence in our software usage data and enhanced our lifecycle management and power management processes significantly. Dan Corcoran Director of Client Technology US Foods The reason why we like the IBM partnership in conjunction with their partner Miria, was they came to us with a good product. That the first time we looked at it, we said this is the Cadillac of what we've seen when we looked at other systems and other capabilities. John Insley Director of Corporate Accounting Beverage Distribution Center Inc. (BDCI Inc.) It keeps our customers happy. They don’t need to change their data formats, and we can quickly and easily integrate with their systems to meet their needs. Olly Cruickshank Director of Product Management and Development DHL International GmbH