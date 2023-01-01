Home Security MaaS360 Modernize the management of your distribution industry devices
Centrally manage and protect purpose-built devices and regular endpoints across the distribution business and transport chain
Transform your business and IT agility with unified endpoint management (UEM) across all the devices, apps and data used in your distribution company. IBM MaaS360® is a SaaS, user-friendly UEM solution that manages non-GMS devices, laptops, desktops, tablets and smartphones from a single console. The built-in threat management capabilities protect mobile frontline and back-office workers against insider threats and SMS or email phishing.

 See product editions and pricing Read more about how MaaS360 helps IT pros outperform
Benefits Manage everything from one console

Configure, manage and protect devices running all major operating systems from a single console.

 Maximize availability of assets

Integrate seamlessly with existing industry applications for ease of use.

 Reduce user setup times by 90%

Set policies and configure apps based on department and geography from a centralized platform.1
Modern digital management Take the next step to modernize your business and IT operations, with MaaS360 end-to-end device management and protection capabilities across the distribution, warehouse and transport chain. Learn more Manage endpoints centrally

Manage your mobile and desktop devices from one console.

 Cover all major devices

Protect and manage mobile, desktop, purpose-built and IoT devices.

 Automate risk management

Detect risks and automate actions across devices, apps and networks.

 Create security policies

Enable protected access for frontline and back-office employees.

 Start and deploy easily

Allow IT staff to seamlessly move from trial to production.

 Manage apps and content

Enable frictionless end-to-end app lifecycle management.
Out of the box, IBM BigFix dramatically streamlined our patch deployment processes…increased confidence in our software usage data and enhanced our lifecycle management and power management processes significantly. Dan Corcoran Director of Client Technology US Foods The reason why we like the IBM partnership in conjunction with their partner Miria, was they came to us with a good product. That the first time we looked at it, we said this is the Cadillac of what we've seen when we looked at other systems and other capabilities. John Insley Director of Corporate Accounting Beverage Distribution Center Inc. (BDCI Inc.) It keeps our customers happy. They don’t need to change their data formats, and we can quickly and easily integrate with their systems to meet their needs. Olly Cruickshank Director of Product Management and Development DHL International GmbH
Case studies VLI moves cargo faster and safer with IBM Security solutions

VLI improved user access request response times by 99% from 5 days to mere seconds.

 MNG Kargo uses app integration to drive modern convenience

MNG Kargo connects new sellers and new distribution points, incorporating new capabilities for improved services and faster deliveries.

 DHL International GmbH automated its customer integration

The international logistics company deployed an integrated, customer-centric approach to warehouse management.
