Transform your business and IT agility with unified endpoint management (UEM) across all the devices, apps and data used in your distribution company. IBM MaaS360® is a SaaS, user-friendly UEM solution that manages non-GMS devices, laptops, desktops, tablets and smartphones from a single console. The built-in threat management capabilities protect mobile frontline and back-office workers against insider threats and SMS or email phishing.
Configure, manage and protect devices running all major operating systems from a single console.
Integrate seamlessly with existing industry applications for ease of use.
Set policies and configure apps based on department and geography from a centralized platform.1
Manage your mobile and desktop devices from one console.
Protect and manage mobile, desktop, purpose-built and IoT devices.
Detect risks and automate actions across devices, apps and networks.
Enable protected access for frontline and back-office employees.
Allow IT staff to seamlessly move from trial to production.
Enable frictionless end-to-end app lifecycle management.
VLI improved user access request response times by 99% from 5 days to mere seconds.
MNG Kargo connects new sellers and new distribution points, incorporating new capabilities for improved services and faster deliveries.
The international logistics company deployed an integrated, customer-centric approach to warehouse management.
Help healthcare organizations secure medical professionals’ devices, aid in HIPAA/HITECH compliance and improve data protection.
Protect customer data and simplify retail mobile device management across your omnichannel implementation.
Use device management that enables financial services professionals to safely access resources from corporate and personal devices.