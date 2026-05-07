Find vulnerabilities with AI. Fix them with Concert Protect.
As exposure volumes grow and workflows remain disconnected, organizations can stall in response mode, expending effort just to keep systems stable. IBM Concert® Protect helps teams handle this growing volume using AI-powered remediation, shifting from reactive triage to continuous, risk-driven operations. It brings signals together across the stack to identify what’s at risk and what matters most. This enables teams to prioritize and remediate at scale, taking action before issues reach production.
Make exposure remediation continuous across your operations
Concert Protect helps teams build vulnerability remediation into application development and operations, so resilience becomes part of how they work rather than something addressed after issues emerge.
Fix vulnerabilities as code is written
Detect vulnerabilities, secrets and dependency risks directly in the developer workflow with Secure Coder. With real-time, in-IDE insights and guided fixes, teams can resolve issues at the point of creation, reducing rework and preventing downstream risk.
Prioritze risks that actually matter.
Use AI-driven, business-aware scoring to prioritize vulnerabilities based on severity, exploitability and environmental context. Concert correlates findings across your application estate into a unified view of risk, enabling faster triage and helping teams focus on the issues that have the greatest impact on the business.