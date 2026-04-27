AI is accelerating software development at an unprecedented pace. IBM Concert Secure Coder brings in-code risk intelligence directly into the developer workflow, helping enterprises reduce risk while maintaining speed.

Secure Coder delivers pre-commit risk visibility and guided remediation inside the IDE, extending IBM Concert across the Secure Software Development Lifecycle.

Secure Coder helps teams identify vulnerabilities, insecure dependencies, and misconfigurations as they are introduced, while prioritizing what matters most and guiding developers to the right fixes in real time. Connected to IBM Concert, it provides unified visibility and automated remediation across the SDLC, reducing technical debt, strengthening compliance, and improving overall software resilience.