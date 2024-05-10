The ISO 9000 family of standards was created by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to help organizations develop and maintain effective quality management systems. A quality management system (QMS) is any formalized collection of business practices aimed at delivery and maintaining product integrity and customer satisfaction.

ISO 9001:2015 defines requirements for quality management systems and specifies criteria by which a QMS can be evaluated. ISO 9001 is the only standard in the ISO 9000 series which offers a formal certification.



