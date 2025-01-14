Unveiling the transformative AI technology behind watsonx Orders

You’re headed to your favorite drive-thru to grab fries and a cheeseburger. It’s a simple order and as you pull in you notice there isn’t much of a line. What could possibly go wrong? Plenty.

The restaurant is near a busy freeway with roaring traffic noise and airplanes fly low overhead as they approach the nearby airport. It’s windy. The stereo is blasting in the car behind you and the customer in the next lane is trying to order at the same time as you. The cacophony would challenge even the most experienced human order taker.

With IBM® watsonx™ Orders, we have created an AI-powered voice agent to take drive-thru orders without human intervention. The product uses bleeding edge technology to isolate and understand the human voice in noisy conditions while simultaneously supporting a natural, free-flowing conversation between the customer placing the order and the voice agent.