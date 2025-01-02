Unlock Potential VMWare Environment

Broadcom’s® VMware® environments have become the backbone of many data centers. However, as these environments continue to grow and evolve, they can become increasingly complex. The increased complexity creates a number of challenges for IT teams as they need to optimize the performance of a vast number of existing virtual machines (VMs) while maintaining the capacity to innovate. No matter how high-performing your ITOps, DevOps, CloudOps and SRE teams are, it is impossible to manually maintain application and infrastructure performance. Moreover, siloed and disparate tools used to monitor environments creates additional comlexity and the implications of a resourcing decision cannot be determined before it is implemented.
The constant change in application demand is inevitable and teams tend to overprovision resources to bolster application performance as a result. This then leads to higher costs and lower utilization. Manual resource allocation is not a sustainable option—it is a problem beyond human scale and why many organizations are turning to VMware optimization solutions for help. VMware optimization solutions automatically optimize application resourcing levels and dynamically scales VMware environments to meet the needs of businesses. This allows you to get better efficiency in your existing VMware infrastructure and better business outcomes, such as cost savings, increased productivity and improved performance. To make sure you’re unlocking the full potential of your VMware infrastructure, here are some key features to look for in a VMware optimization solution:
Seek a solution that integrates with disparate tools and provides full visibility by graphically depicting insights at every layer, from applications to infrastructure. This helps breakdown silos between engineering and operations teams.
Given the complexity of today’s IT infrastructure and the dynamic nature of VMware workloads, the solution should continuously analyze resource utilization in real time, identify wasted resources and generate actionable right-sizing recommendations to maximize performance, save on licensing costs or reduce the need for additional hardware.
A VMware optimization solution should have the ability to automate recommended actions to gain speed, elasticity and cost savings. Automated actions like auto-scaling resources and placement, increasing density, creating super clusters, allowing workloads to move between clusters and host evacuation, all help improve utilization and eliminates the need for additional VMware licenses and hardware.
Companies such as APIS IT, the central IT agency for the government of Croatia, and Rabobank, a global leader in agriculture finance, have turned to software like IBM® Turbonomic® to optimize their VMware environments. IBM Turbonomic, an application resource management software, excels in managing the dynamic nature of VMware environments by ensuring applications have the right resources they need, when they need them.
Turbonomic provides full-stack visibility, gathers insights by continuously analyzing resource demand levels and generates actionable resourcing recommendations to move, add, or shut down workloads to meet demand. IBM Turbonomic continuously optimizes VMware environments in real-time by automating virtual machine placement and host evacuation to make sure that clusters run efficiently.
It also safely increases density by rightsizing virtual machines, reducing or eliminating the need for additional VMware hardware or licenses. APIS IT saved 30% on VMware licensing costs and achieved 15% better utilization of its VMware ESXi Hypervisor infrastructure. Rabobank unlocked operational excellence by assuring performance of 20,000 VMs with IBM Turbonomic and achieved 15%–23% hardware reduction.
With IBM Turbonomic, you can gain better utilization of your current VMware investments through better density and efficiency, enabling you to reduce yourspend on future VMware services
IBM Process Mining delivers a 176% ROI, USD 968K revenue growth, and cost savings in a Forrester Total Economic Impact Study.
Discover how AI can enhance customer service experiences by providing self-service, routing to human agents and augmenting problem-solving skills.
Learn how IBM helps employees eliminate manual tasks and shift more focus to their most valuable and valued work.
Rethink your business with AI and IBM automation, which helps make IT systems more proactive, processes more efficient and people more productive.
Discover business process automation solutions that deliver intelligent automations quickly with low-code tooling.
IBM ensures business transformation for enterprise clients with its extreme automation consulting services.