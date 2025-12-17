The new IBM watsonx.data integration Python SDK is a major step forward in that vision, as it gives developers and data engineers a powerful code-first way to build, automate and maintain pipelines programmatically, reducing manual effort and accelerating time to value.
Data engineers and ETL developers have long valued the choice of how to build data pipelines, including using visual no-code/low-code interfaces or coding directly. Regardless of authoring style, pipelines can be defined once, versioned in Git, and deployed consistently through CI/CD workflows. Each approach serves different needs and skill sets within data teams.
Now, with the Python SDK, teams can author and manage data integration pipelines using one of the most widely adopted languages in data engineering. Since data engineers are comfortable reading, writing, and reviewing Python code, they apply those same skills to IBM watsonx.data integration. Pipelines as code will unlock new paths for code reuse. By making this Python SDK available, data teams can choose from multiple authoring options that align with their skills and preferences.
With the SDK, teams can: