Every organization feels the strain of today’s data landscape: business teams need faster insights, data teams are stretched thin by brittle and fragmented systems, and compliance leaders worry about sensitive data slipping through the cracks. These pressures intensify with the rise of agentic AI, where success depends not just on powerful models, but on the strength of the data foundation beneath them.

At the core of that foundation is data integration: the pipelines that connect, transform and deliver data so it can be trusted and used. When integration falters, AI fails. According to MIT’s The GenAI Divide, 95% of generative AI pilots fail not because models fall short, but because the data foundation isn’t ready. At the same time, data teams are being asked to build and manage more pipelines across more data types and environments, even as 77% of organizations report a shortage of the required skills.

This growing gap between demand and capacity makes it clear that pipeline development must be flexible, meeting users where they are. Traditional authoring is no longer enough. Business users want to express intent through natural language. Technical practitioners want code. And many teams rely on a visual canvas for rapid design.

IBM is investing deeply in this multimodal approach so watsonx.data integration can support every user in their preferred workflow.