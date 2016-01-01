私たちIBMは、テクノロジーで生活、ビジネス、そして社会をより良くすることができると信じています。
変化の激しい今の時代において、この社会の変革をリードするためには、どのような状況においても一人ひとりが持てる能力を十分に発揮し、輝くことができるよう、心身共に健康な状態を保つことが欠かせません。
それはさらに私たち社員だけでなく、家族、お客様、そしてIBMに関わる全ての人々の充実した毎日へとつながっていくはずです。
日本IBMでは、社員やIBMに関わる全ての人々が 「Resilient」 な状態、すなわち変化にしなやかに適応できる状態を実現するために、 イノベーションを促進する職場環境を整え、組織や会社の枠を超えて、より良い未来づくりに貢献していきます。
日本アイ・ビー・エム株式会社
代表取締役社長 山口明夫
日本IBMは、山口明夫社長の直下にCRIO（Chief Resilience Innovation Officer）（※1）として、Human Resources Vice Presidentのカーラ・カンを任命しました。「Resilience for Innovation」を下記の体制で推進してまいります。
※1）一般的にはCHO（Chief Health Officer）にあたる役職名を、当社ではCRIO（Chief Resilience Innovation Officer）としています。
※2）CH&SはCorporate Health and Safetyの略称です。
日本アイ・ビー・エム株式会社は、従業員の健康管理を経営的な視点で考え、戦略的に取り組んでいる法人を顕彰する「健康経営優良法人2023(大規模法人部門)」に認定されました。なお、健康経営優良法人（大規模法人部門）の認定は2021年から3年連続となります。
今後も健康経営の推進責任者であるCRIO（Chief Resilience Innovation Officer）を中心に、社員が輝ける働く職場の実現に向けて、社員の健康維持・増進に関する各種取り組みを推進して参ります。
【健康経営優良法人認定制度とは】
「健康経営優良法人制度」は、経済産業省が日本健康会議と連携して健康経営に取り組む優良な法人を認定している制度です。健康経営に取り組む優良な法人を「見える化」することで、従業員や求職者、関係企業や金融機関などから「従業員の健康管理を経営的な視点で考え、戦略的に取り組んでいる法人」として社会的に評価を受けることができる環境を整備することを目指しています。
企業や社会の中でテクノロジーの重要性がより一層増す中、イノベーションを起こすためには多様な人財が集まってアイディアや知見を出し合いながら、生き生きと活躍することが不可欠です。アフターコロナを見据えたIBMの今後の働き方として、一人ひとりがより輝ける環境づくりを支えるNew Way of Hybrid & Personalized Working（ハイブリッド&パーソナライズされた新しい働き方）を展開します。新しい働き方には下記の3つの柱があり、これを実現する施策を順次導入します。
健康経営宣言にもある「どのような状況においても一人ひとりが持てる能力を十分に発揮し、輝くことができるよう、心身共に健康な状態を保つ」ことを目的とし、全ての社員にとって有益な健康関連セミナー、パネルディスカッションなどを開催しています。
【開催実績】
毎月、各事業所で行われている安全衛生委員会で長時間残業者の人数を把握しています。予防策として、36協定で定められた残業時間数に近づくと、労務部門から注意喚起のメールが配信される勤怠管理システムを活用しています。また、長時間残業対象者の健康管理対策としては、産業医による面接指導で健康状況を確認し、指導内容を所属長に連携しています。
年に1回ストレスチェックを実施し、高ストレス者には産業医による面談を案内しています。希望者には面接指導を行ったうえで、必要があればEAP(Employee Assistance Program)や医療機関の紹介をしています。
国際デーである10月10日の世界メンタルヘルス・デーに合わせて、毎年グローバル全体で啓蒙活動に取り組んでいます。日本では、日本の状況に即したメンタルヘルス予防に関する啓蒙活動を行っています。
日本IBMの社員と家族の方が24時間365日利用できる、悩み・健康・生活に関する各種相談窓口を提供しています。また、希望する社員には、予約制で社内産業医と面談できる体制も整備しています（Web会議システムによるオンライン面談にも対応）。
日本IBMでは、日本アイ・ビー・エム健康保険組合と連携し、定期的な会議で情報交換や健康に関する討議を行うなど、タイムリーな情報提供やプログラム展開が可能な体制を構築しています。
日本IBMでは、定期健康診断および保健指導の事業を日本アイ・ビー・エム健康保険組合に委託しています。定期健康診断の事業所内での実施や、健康保険組合が実施する特定健康診査やがん検診などに合わせて同一日に実施するなど、社員が受診しやすい環境づくりを進めています。
日本アイ・ビー・エム健康保険組合において保健指導で減量が必要と判断される対象者には、社内フィットネスセンターでBMI(Body Mass Index)が高く、一般的に健康に関するリスクが高いと考えられる方々向けに実施している減量チャレンジプログラム（通称：ゲンチャレ）へ連携する協力体制を構築しています。COVID19流行後は、e-work（リモートワーク）環境下でも当プログラムが継続できるよう、Web会議システムを利用したオンライン形式の減量チャレンジ・プログラムとして実施しています。
日本アイ・ビー・エム健康保険組合では以前より歯科予防プログラムに力をいれております。より多くの社員に利用してもらうため、事業所内で就業時間内に受けられるための体制構築や、社内カフェテリアで歯科衛生用品の販売を行うなど、連携を進めています。
これまで禁煙対策については、会社と健保が個別に独自のプログラムを実施してきました。日本IBMでは、2019年4月より禁煙推進企業コンソーシアムに参加、さらに2020年5月からは毎月22日に「禁煙デー（スワンスワンの日）」を設定し、社内メール配信を通じて禁煙の啓蒙活動を行っています。2021年4月からは、日本アイ・ビー・エム健康保険組合によるオンライン禁煙サポート・プログラムを実施しており、今後も継続していく予定です。
2016年より、フィットネスセンターを本社内に設置。マッサージチェアなどのリラクゼーションルームや、体組成計や血圧計などの各種測定器が完備され、スタジオでは各種レッスン・プログラムも提供するなど、社員の健康増進に活用されています。COVID19流行後は、リモートワークが増えた社員の働き方に対応すべく、社内Web会議システムを利用して、各種レッスン・プログラムのライブ配信を行っています（COVID19および出社制限の状況等を鑑み、「GENKI」は現在一時的に閉館しております）。
通常の福利厚生優待内容に加え、日本IBM独自のプランとして、全国の拠点で利用可能な指定スポーツ・クラブへの特別補助制度を設置。社員がスポーツ・クラブを利用しやすい環境を整備しています。
日本IBMは2022年7月に勤務間インターバル宣言（ibm.com外部へのリンク）を行いました。
勤務間インターバルを推進することで、以下を目指します。
IBM Japan Health and Productivity Management Declaration
〜Resilience for Innovation〜
We at IBM believe that technology can improve our daily lives, business, and our society.
To lead the transformation of this society in times of such rapid changes, it is essential that employees manage their physical and mental wellbeing so that each individual can demonstrate their full capability and shine under any circumstance.
This will lead us to days filled with fulfillment, not only for our employees, but also for our families, customers and everyone involved with IBM.
In IBM Japan, we strive to create a work environment that enhances innovation, so that employees and everyone involved with IBM can “Be Resilient” and adapt to change, which will contribute to creating a better future beyond the boundaries of organizations and companies.
Akio Yamaguchi
General Manager, IBM Japan Ltd.
IBM Japan has appointed Cara Kang, Human Resources Vice President, as CRIO (Chief Resilience Innovation Officer) (*1) under the direction Akio Yamaguchi, General Manager of IBM Japan. The "Resilience for Innovation" initiative will be implemented with the following formation:
*1）CRIO（Chief Resilience Innovation Officer）is a role in IBM, generally called CHO（Chief Health Officer）
*2）CH&S is an abbreviation for Corporate Health and Safety
IBM Japan,Ltd, has been certified as a Health and Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program 2023 (Large-Enterprise Category) that recognizes corporations that are strategically working on employee health and productivity management from a managerial perspective. The certification of Health and Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program (Large-Enterprise Category) is three years in a row for IBM Japan.
The CRIO (Chief Resilience Innovation Officer), who is in charge of promoting health and productivity management, will continue to play a central role in promoting various initiatives related to maintaining and improving the health of employees in order to realize a workplace where employees can shine.
～Outline of the Health and Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program～
The Health and Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations Recognition Program is a program in which the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Nippon Kenko Kaigi certifies excellent corporations working on health and productivity management of employees. This program endeavors to highlight outstanding enterprises engaging in efforts to advance health and productivity management and thereby aims to develop an environment in which such enterprises are able to gain enhanced social recognition, e.g., from employees, employment seekers, related enterprises and financial institutions, as organizations engaging in strategic health and productivity management efforts for maintaining their employees’ health from a management perspective.
As the role of technology becomes increasingly important in businesses and society, it is essential for diverse talents to come together, share ideas and knowledge, and play an active role in driving innovation. As part of post-covid future of work at IBM, we are going to establish "New Way of Hybrid & Personalized Working" to create an inspiring workplace for each IBMer. The new way of working has the following three pillars and measures to realize these goals will be implemented.
For the essence of Health and Productivity Management Declaration written above “it is essential that employees manage their physical and mental wellbeing so that each individual can demonstrate their full capability and shine under any circumstance.”, we hold seminars and panel discussions on the health-related topics which are beneficial for all IBMers.
＜Main results＞
The Health and Safety Committee Meeting held at each business site keeps track of the number of employees that have long overtime work hours every month. As a preventive measure, we utilize an attendance management system in which an alert email is sent from the HR department when the number of overtime hours, stipulated in the Article 36 of the Japanese Labor Law, is approached. In addition, as a health management measure, the health status of employees who work long hours are checked by an occupational physician with an interview and guidance is provided to the managers.
We provide stress checks once a year and push notifications to high-stress people and encourage them to interview with occupational physicians. After guidance from an occupational physician, we may introduce the Employee Assistance Program（EAP）and medical consultations, if necessary.
Every year, we are engaged in educational activities globally in line with World Mental Health Day observed on October 10th. Local educational activities are also conducted for mental health prevention according to the situation in Japan.
The EAP can be used by IBM Japan employees and their families 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We also have a system in place for employees who wish to have an appointment with an in-house occupational physician（online interviews using a web conferencing system are also available）.
IBM Japan and IBM Japan HIA have established a system that enables the timely provision of information and the development of programs, including information exchanges and health-related discussions in regular meetings.
IBM Japan outsources health checkups and health guidance for employees. IBM Japan and IBM Japan HIA work together to create an environment in which it is easy for employees to receive regular health checkups and specific exams such as cancer screenings, in the office on the same day.
For employees who need to lose weight according to health guidance provided by HIA, a cooperative system has been established. It is a weight loss challenge program commonly known as Gen-challe implemented by the in-house fitness center for those with high BMI (Body Mass Index), who are generally considered to have health risks. In addition, as a countermeasure against the COVID-19, we are implementing an online weight loss challenge program using a web conferencing system so that this program can be continued even in an e-work (remote work) environment.
IBM Japan HIA has been focusing on dental prevention programs. In order to encourage more employees to take advantage of this program, we are working together to build a system that allows employees to participate during work hours in the office. In addition, dental hygiene products are sold at the in-house cafeteria.
As for smoking cessation measures, the company and HIA have been implementing their own programs. Since April 2019, IBM Japan has participated in a No Smoking Promotion Business Consortium and a "No Smoking Day Swan Swan Day" has been established on the 22nd of every month from May 2020. In addition, internal emails are sent to employees to raise awareness about smoking cessation. Since April 2021, we have collaborated with HIA on an online smoking cessation support program and will continue to work on it from now on.
Since 2016, a fitness center has been set up in the Hakozaki office. There is a relaxation room that is fully equipped with a massage chair and various monitoring equipment such as body composition and blood pressure monitors. Various lesson programs are also offered in the studio in order to improve the health of employees. After the outbreak of the COVID-19 infection, the internal web conferencing system is used to deliver livestreaming of numerous fitness programs in order to respond to the working styles of employees who have increased remote work (“GENKI” has temporarily been closed due to COVID-19 infection).
In addition to the usual welfare benefits, a special subsidy has been set up for designated sports clubs that can be used at IBM bases nationwide as a unique benefit for IBM Japan employees. This environment makes it easy for employees to use the sports club.
We have quickly established a formation to protect the employees' safety in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 infectious disease. Various programs and processes are being created on a daily basis, both in accordance with the global policy of the IBM Corporation while also considering the unique characteristics of Japan. In addition to developing and disseminating a flowchart in suspected infection cases, we extended the remote work program to not only employees but also temporary staff and contracted employees and created a special paid leave program for employees needing childcare. We are promptly developing a system that supports flexible work styles so that not only employees, but everyone involved with IBM can work safely and securely.
IBM Japan declared the importance of work interval in July 2022.
We promote work interval and aim to the following: