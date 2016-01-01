IBM Japan Health and Productivity Management Declaration

〜Resilience for Innovation〜

We at IBM believe that technology can improve our daily lives, business, and our society.



To lead the transformation of this society in times of such rapid changes, it is essential that employees manage their physical and mental wellbeing so that each individual can demonstrate their full capability and shine under any circumstance.

This will lead us to days filled with fulfillment, not only for our employees, but also for our families, customers and everyone involved with IBM.

In IBM Japan, we strive to create a work environment that enhances innovation, so that employees and everyone involved with IBM can “Be Resilient” and adapt to change, which will contribute to creating a better future beyond the boundaries of organizations and companies.

Akio Yamaguchi

General Manager, IBM Japan Ltd.