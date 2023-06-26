How to responsibly scale business-ready generative AI

There are some fundamental issues when using off-the-shelf, pre-built generative models. Each organization must balance opportunities for value creation with the risks involved. Depending on the business and the use case, if tolerance for risk is low, organizations will find that either building in house or working with a trusted partner will yield better results.

Concerns to consider with off the shelf generative AI models include:

Internet data is not always fair and accurate

At the heart of much of generative AI today is vast amounts of data from sources such as Wikipedia, websites, articles, image or audio files, etc. Generative models match patterns in the underlying data to create content and without controls there can be malicious intent to advance disinformation, bias and online harassment. Because this technology is so new there is sometimes a lack of accountability, increased exposure to reputational and regulatory risk pertaining to things like copyrights and royalties.

There can be a disconnect between model developers and all model use cases

Downstream developers of generative models may not see the full extent of how the model will be used and adapted for other purposes. This can result in faulty assumptions and outcomes which are not crucial when errors involve less important decisions like selecting a product or a service, but important when affecting a business-critical decision that may open the organization to accusation of unethical behavior including bias, or regulatory compliance issues that can lead to audits or fines.

Litigation and regulation impacts use

Concern over litigation and regulations will initially limit how large organizations use generative AI. This is especially true in highly regulated industries such as financial services and healthcare where the tolerance is very low for unethical, biased decisions based on incomplete or inaccurate data and models can have detrimental repercussions.

Eventually, the regulatory landscape for generative models will catch up but companies will need to be proactive in adhering to them to avoid compliance violations, harm to their company’s reputation, audits and fines.