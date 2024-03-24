Decisions are at the heart of your business. To stay competitive and meet ever-rising customer expectations in today’s fast-moving digital world, businesses need to make better decisions faster. Advanced analytics combined with business rules can help turn insights into practical, personalized and immediate customer actions that generate measurable business results. IBM offers an integrated suite that enables businesses to easily manage the entire lifecycle of decisions.
With IBM decision management solutions, you can:
Use business rules software to intuitively model, author and validate decisions in a low-code environment.
Combine AI with predictive analytics to improve your decision-making process.
Use advanced analytics to adapt to real-time changes and exceed customer expectations.
On June 4, a crewless robotic boat reached the shores of North America, retracing the original Mayflower’s path. It was able to reach this goal unattended with the help of an onboard “AI captain.” This virtual decision maker, powered by IBM® decision management software, helped ensure safe travels through ever-changing and often dangerous conditions.
Tatweer and Wipro embed business rules in a new UI to simplify the way school building licenses are granted, replacing a complicated, multi-step process with a streamlined, automated solution.
Aon Italy automated and managed business rules around such areas as pricing, enabling it to quickly and flexibly respond to shifts in economic conditions and providing a single source of truth for regulatory audits.
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. automated 50 business processes across multiple lines of business (LOBs) at the bank and put more than five million automated business rules in production.
Not sure where to start? Book a meeting with an expert or try a no-cost one-day automation workshop.