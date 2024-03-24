Decision management software and solutions

Model, manage and automate repeatable business decisions across your enterprise with intelligence
Navigate business challenges with AI-infused decision management

Decisions are at the heart of your business. To stay competitive and meet ever-rising customer expectations in today’s fast-moving digital world, businesses need to make better decisions faster. Advanced analytics combined with business rules can help turn insights into practical, personalized and immediate customer actions that generate measurable business results. IBM offers an integrated suite that enables businesses to easily manage the entire lifecycle of decisions.

With IBM decision management solutions, you can:

  • Create and manage business logic independently from applications and processes.
  • Make decisions with precision, targeting each customer interaction intelligently.
  • Give businesses the agility and speed to meet changing demands.
Infuse intelligence into operational decisions When you combine prescriptive business rules with predictive modeling, you can use machine learning to automate repeatable decisions and gain a competitive advantage.
Empower business users

Use business rules software to intuitively model, author and validate decisions in a low-code environment.
Make better decisions

Combine AI with predictive analytics to improve your decision-making process.
Optimize customer experiences

Use advanced analytics to adapt to real-time changes and exceed customer expectations.
Decision management solutions Employ comprehensive decision management
Analyze, automate and govern complex business decisions to meet enterprise needs.
Make intuitive, intelligent decisions
Implement low-code decision automation projects without the need for IT professionals. Incorporate ML and business-friendly dashboards.
Enable developers to customize
Build custom, cloud-native applications that automate decisions with DMN-compliant, open source software.
Apply business automation across the enterprise
Analyze workflows, design AI-infused apps with low-code tooling, assign tasks to bots and track performance with an end-to-end automation platform.
Featured case study

On June 4, a crewless robotic boat reached the shores of North America, retracing the original Mayflower’s path. It was able to reach this goal unattended with the help of an onboard “AI captain.” This virtual decision maker, powered by IBM® decision management software, helped ensure safe travels through ever-changing and often dangerous conditions.
Decision management case studies See how intelligent decision automation drives operational excellence.
High angle view of large group of elementary students having a class in the classroom. Teacher is assisting one student.
Building schools faster and easier

Tatweer and Wipro embed business rules in a new UI to simplify the way school building licenses are granted, replacing a complicated, multi-step process with a streamlined, automated solution.

Smiling handsome man using digital tablet
Reducing errors in insurance underwriting

Aon Italy automated and managed business rules around such areas as pricing, enabling it to quickly and flexibly respond to shifts in economic conditions and providing a single source of truth for regulatory audits.

A black and a caucasian young woman are sitting in a business meeting in a modern office.They discuss something over papers and a laptop while one of them is pointing at the computer screen. Both are wearing glasses and pie charts are visible in the background.
Managing rapidly growing workloads

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. automated 50 business processes across multiple lines of business (LOBs) at the bank and put more than five million automated business rules in production.

IBM decisions webinars Low-code decisions
Learn how IBM ADS enables business users to execute decision management projects.
Intelligent decisions
Learn how to infuse machine learning predictions to build more effective decisions.
Get started with decision management
Not sure where to begin? Learn how ODM on Cloud provides everything you need to develop, test, and put business rules into production.
What's new in decision management
Discover what’s new for 2023 across IBM decision management.
Decision management resources
Two businesswomen sitting at workstation in office discussing project on digital tablet
Operational Decision Management for Dummies
Learn how to automate your operational decisions in context, collaborate on business rules, uncover real-time actionable insights and expedite change requests.
Shot of a handsome mature male designer working on a whiteboard in the office
What is decision management?
Learn what decision management is and how it enables organizations to automate their business decisions and processes.
This IBM Automation Decisions Services overview shows how this next-generation intelligent automation service is delivered in the IBM Cloud Pak® for Automation.
Two business colleagues looking at a dual monitor setup in a large and modern office space discussing technical issues together.
What are business rules?
Learn what business rules are, the existing types, their benefits and more.
Build intelligent IT operations
Business Rules Management Systems 101
Learn what a business rules management system (BRMS) is, about its components, how it works in practice, its benefits and more.
Next step

Not sure where to start? Book a meeting with an expert or try a no-cost one-day automation workshop.

