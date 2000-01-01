It might not seem unusual today for a company renowned for its technological accomplishments to also be resolutely devoted to the importance of great design. From smartphones and laptops to gadgets and cars, we commonly associate high technology with sleek design. But this wasn’t always the case.

IBM was a pioneer in elevating design principles across all facets of its business. From the tiniest semiconductors to the most powerful supercomputers, its technologies have always deftly orchestrated complex processes into the most spartan of spaces to maximize power, utility and efficiency. But from early on, its appreciation for good design also extended to outward presentation — from the look and architecture of products and corporate offices alike — as well as to IBM’s overall brand expression and even the formulation of business processes.



This emphasis on design began in the late 1940s, when Thomas J. Watson Jr. hired an old war friend named Eliot Noyes to redesign IBM’s typewriters. The job — and every subsequent project that Noyes would take on — went far beyond a quest to make something attractive. It was to reflect the essence of a subject and its relationship to the space around it. “Eliot knows how to put things together so that the whole thing works,” Watson Jr. said.



This was precisely the ambition Watson had for the company. He yearned for a corporate approach to design that would stand for IBM’s voice and values while reflecting the intelligence, curiosity and quality of its people. So he hired Noyes to run a first-of-its-kind corporate design program. Noyes’s efforts would soon extend into architecture, problem-solving techniques, and the makeup of the company’s workforce. IBM now employs more than 3,000 designers and operates more than 50 design studios around the world. “Design is an all-encompassing term,” Watson Jr. said. “It always includes a mixture of the practical and the aesthetic.”



The stories in this section reflect one of Watson’s most famous assertions: “We think good design is good business.” They reveal how carefully the company considers the construction of its products, image and outward presentation, including one of the world’s most recognizable logos, countless iconic advertising campaigns, award-winning exhibitions, timeless architecture, and iconic products and solutions. Read on to learn more about the motivation, inspiration, creativity and people behind IBM Design.