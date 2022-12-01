For four decades, IBM and Intel have collaborated at the intersection of technology and business. Their partnership is built on innovation, trust and delivering real-world impact for clients.

Today, we are driving innovative, cost-effective and flexible computing solutions like Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud®. We are driving forward semiconductor advancements with the power of IBM Research® and Intel expertise. And we are delivering real-world results for clients, supported by our technology, open ecosystem and deep expertise from IBM Consulting®.

Intel and IBM Research are collaborating to advance next-generation logic, packaging and chip architectures.