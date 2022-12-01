IBM and Intel are accelerating enterprise AI and semiconductor advancements, championing open ecosystems and delivering cost-effective and flexible computing solutions for the enterprise
For four decades, IBM and Intel have collaborated at the intersection of technology and business. Their partnership is built on innovation, trust and delivering real-world impact for clients.
Today, we are driving innovative, cost-effective and flexible computing solutions like Intel® Gaudi® 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud®. We are driving forward semiconductor advancements with the power of IBM Research® and Intel expertise. And we are delivering real-world results for clients, supported by our technology, open ecosystem and deep expertise from IBM Consulting®.
Intel and IBM Research are collaborating to advance next-generation logic, packaging and chip architectures.
Unlock, innovate and deploy new AI solutions with Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud, designed to help you cost-effectively scale generative AI workloads with high-performance, flexibility in deployment and open development.
Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors deliver increased performance for IBM Watson NLP customers.
Intel and IBM are raising the bar on IBM Db2 performance with Intel Xeon Scalable processors.
IBM Cloud Pak® integrates an AI-powered control plane with hybrid cloud infrastructure to make applications and workflows more efficient.
By leveraging 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors with IBM Storage Fusion HCI, enterprises can reduce their existing infrastructure footprint and power consumption while unlocking advanced capabilities.
IBM and Intel are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in semiconductor technology. Together, we’re focused on advancing next-generation logic, packaging and chip architectures, including exploring new materials that can deliver better performance, achieve greater energy efficiency and enable further scale.
IBM and Intel collaborate at NY CREATES’ Albany NanoTech Complex—one of the world’s most advanced semiconductor R&D hubs. The teams work together across materials research and lithography, packaging and integration and more.
We’re working together to develop and apply breakthrough materials that enhance the way chips are built and perform. This advancement is especially important as new workloads like generative AI place greater demands on semiconductor technologies than ever before.
By combining IBM’s research strengths with Intel’s manufacturing scale, we’re helping to speed up the path from lab to fab.
A new open source project with Red Hat and IBM supported by Intel that answers the most crucial need of generative AI’s future—inference at scale.
Learn how to unlock new AI solutions with Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators on IBM Cloud.
Learn more about the collaboration and its impact in our article.
IBM Cloud and Intel announce new confidential computing solutions, Intel Foundry Accelerator Cloud Alliance partnership and a global summit series.
IBM Cloud virtual servers for VPC customers can now test the performance of 2nd Gen and 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors across various applications.
Over the past two years, Intel and IBM have hosted a global series of 16 networking and educational events for clients. These events have engaged over 2,500 participants, showcasing ways to maximize enterprise AI, security and hybrid cloud outcomes with IBM Cloud solutions accelerated by Intel technologies.
Attendees have the chance to learn from industry leaders how they are creating newer and richer experiences for their clients that are driving revenue growth. Upcoming events are set to take place in Paris, Sao Paulo, Toronto and Tokyo.
Migrate VMware workloads to IBM Cloud with your existing tools, technologies and skills. Integration and automation with Red Hat® OpenShift® accelerates innovation with services like AI, analytics and more.
Employ high-performance infrastructure and solutions that enhance your business IT landscape. SAP on IBM Cloud is an enterprise-ready cloud ready to manage your security, reliability and compliance needs.
Combine the innovation of a global community of open source developers, with unmatched expertise in industry models, cloud and AI to overcome challenges faster, and create better outcomes.
Deliver the industry’s only hybrid cloud platform experience. Preintegrated data, automation and security capabilities help build and modernize apps faster, across any cloud or IT infrastructure.
Highly scalable, single and multitenant virtual machines you can launch fast for maximum network isolation and control. Intel Xeon processors help make it simple, powerful and secure.
100% dedicated, single-tenant bare metal servers for maximum performance, security and control. Intel Xeon processors help make it simple, powerful and secure.
IBM Cloud offers easily deployed hybrid cloud solutions, scalability and affordability with Intel Gaudi 3 AI accelerators.
An Intel accelerated IBM Cloud is designed to deliver the TCO-friendly performance, security and flexibility you need to maximize your hybrid cloud possibilities today and in the future.
Intel’s industry leadership combined with IBM Consulting’s “science of consulting” approach with IBM Consulting Advantage can help clients accelerate into the future by using the latest technologies.
