IBM Cloud Virtual Servers and Intel launch new custom cloud sandbox

When testing inside the new IBM Cloud VPC sandbox, you can choose to target benchmarks with a Monte Carlo simulation, Huggingface or Presto. Or, you can bring-your-own (BYO) custom application.

Monte Carlo simulation: The Monte Carlo simulation has become the industry standard in analyzing the statical patterns of large, random data sets for financial workloads. Like the casino game roulette, the element of chance is the simulation’s core modeling approach. When applied inside the IBM Cloud VPC sandbox on two different virtual servers, default load values rely on repeated random sampling to obtain numerical performance results. You can see the operations per second, memory utilization and CPU utilization for each benchmark ran against your 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon®-based virtual server and your 4th Gen Intel® Xeon®-based virtual server.