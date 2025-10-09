AI Leadership

Unlocking growth and productivity by doing AI right

By the numbers 65k consultants trained in generative AI

Our consultants take a collaborative approach to build, implement and operate gen AI solutions, embracing multiple models on multiple clouds from industry leaders, helping clients deliver the best outcomes for their business.

 

 21K+ skilled data and AI practitioners

IBM Consulting® has established a Center of Excellence for generative AI, helping accelerate over 4,000 of our clients’ business transformations with our enterprise-grade AI.

 03 gen AI solutions

Our proprietary set of tools range from a framework for scaling agentic apps to a gen AI tool for creating a strong data foundation to a cloud acceleration platform. These tools bring our clients to value faster.

Market recognition

Annual 2025 Globee awards for artificial intelligence
AI Excellence Award, issued by 2025 Globee Awards for AI 

IBM Consulting Advantage earns the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award in Business Services for 2025.
Gartner’s emerging market quadrant for generative AI
Gartner Emerging Quadrant for Gen AI Consulting and Implementation Services

IBM Consulting received top ratings for deploying tailored gen AI solutions at optimal speed, scale, cost, risk and value.
Silver 2025 Stevie winner for new service of the year
2025 Silver Stevie Winner for New Service of the Year 

IBM wins Silver Stevie Award for remaking the world of consulting with IBM Consulting Advantage, its AI-powered delivery platform.
IBM named an Adobe GenStudio partner of the year 2025
2025 Adobe Digital Experience GenStudio Partner of the Year

IBM Consulting received this award for our innovation in helping marketers maximize their Adobe investments through designing AI-powered content and personalized experiences.

Insights

Doctor Doing Medical Research on Tablet and Computer
By embracing AI strategically, healthcare organizations can reshape their systems to meet growing demands. Read on
3d render of letter "C" filled with various colorful objects and materials.
To truly win with AI and prevent marketing aspirations from outrunning execution capabilities, fundamental operational transformation is non-negotiable.

Read to learn more
Learn how 10 industries are harnessing AI to supercharge business opportunities. For industries to capture the transformational potential of AI, they need to reimagine business models and reconfigure partnerships.

Learn more
In this blog, learn how to navigate the complexities of agentic AI so you can use them to their full potential.

Read the blog
