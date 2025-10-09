AI Leadership

Unlocking growth and productivity by doing AI right
Our consultants take a collaborative approach to build, implement and operate gen AI solutions, embracing multiple models on multiple clouds from industry leaders, helping clients deliver the best outcomes for their business.
IBM Consulting® has established a Center of Excellence for generative AI, helping accelerate over 4,000 of our clients’ business transformations with our enterprise-grade AI.
Our proprietary set of tools range from a framework for scaling agentic apps to a gen AI tool for creating a strong data foundation to a cloud acceleration platform. These tools bring our clients to value faster.
IBM Consulting Advantage earns the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award in Business Services for 2025.
IBM Consulting received top ratings for deploying tailored gen AI solutions at optimal speed, scale, cost, risk and value.
IBM wins Silver Stevie Award for remaking the world of consulting with IBM Consulting Advantage, its AI-powered delivery platform.
IBM Consulting received this award for our innovation in helping marketers maximize their Adobe investments through designing AI-powered content and personalized experiences.
We are a worldwide partner recognized on every continent:
Snowflake provides a platform for cloud-based data management and analytics. It enables organizations to store, manage and analyze large amounts of data across multiple public clouds, supporting tasks such as warehousing, lakes, engineering, science, application development and sharing. Its services are used by sectors that require data analytics and management.
