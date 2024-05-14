For many years, Clarks has relied on IBM Power Systems servers to support its most critical SAP business systems. To augment its omni-channel retail capabilities, Clarks decided to move to SAP Business Suite powered by SAP HANA, with SAP Business Warehouse for analytics and SAP Customer Activity Repository for loyalty-program reporting. Based on the SAP HANA in-memory data platform, the new solution accelerates access to data and enables businesses to infuse real-time data insights into key workflows.

After a thorough evaluation of several infrastructure vendors, Clarks decided to deploy the new SAP Business Suite platform on high-performance IBM Power Systems servers connected to ultra-low latency IBM FlashSystem® storage, built on IBM Spectrum® Virtualize. Configured as a private cloud, the new environment offers Clarks the agility, capacity and security to deploy new data-driven services at speed and global scale.

Jane Baker, Technical Specialist at Clarks, says, “We had already relied on IBM Power Systems servers to support our mission-critical SAP solutions for several years, and in all that time the platform never let us down. As well as being extremely confident in the quality and reliability of the IBM platform, we were very impressed by the performance enhancements of the IBM POWER8® processor architecture. Because IBM POWER8 processors are optimized for SAP HANA workloads, we gain a significant increase in compute performance within a compact footprint, helping us to boost compute capacity while keeping our operational costs flat.”

John Caswell adds, “We saw IBM FlashSystem storage and IBM POWER8-processor-based systems as the optimal combination to deliver a flexible, future-ready platform for our mission-critical SAP solutions. The close strategic alliance between IBM and SAP gave us the peace of mind that both solutions would be highly compatible, and the assurance of timely, effective support to overcome any technical challenges during the implementation.”

Streamlined deployment

Working with IBM Gold Business Partner Elyzium, Clarks deployed its new private cloud infrastructure. The solution is based on IBM Power Systems servers, with SAP HANA running on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications (link resides outside of ibm.com) and the SAP application servers running on IBM AIX®. Virtualized with IBM PowerVM®, the solution is replicated across two data centers for high availability, with ongoing support provided by a team from IBM Services® (Application Development and Management Services).

Zoe Jones, Service Manager – SAP Applications at Clarks, recalls, “We had been discussing our software license renewals with Elyzium, and it was one of those conversations that sparked this project. The combination of Elyzium and IBM proved to be a very effective partnership, and together we determined the optimal architecture, sizing, and implementation methodology for the new SAP solution.”

John Caswell comments, “The SAP Business Suite solution supports the entire global business, and it was crucial that the implementation and cutover went seamlessly. Working with Elyzium and IBM, we devised a robust process for managing risk throughout the project, which involved substantial testing in a non-production environment to refine our approach. Our careful preparation paid off, and we completed the deployment, testing and release process hours ahead of schedule—an achievement that won us plenty of compliments from the business.”