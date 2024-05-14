From the start, ANDRITZ had a clear, well-defined goal that went beyond simply implementing a collection of cybersecurity tools operated by a third party. The company needed a service organization that understood its requirements and could complement the existing team and setup.

In July 2020, after investigating several providers, ANDRITZ replaced its former MSSP with MSS. IBM designed and deployed a comprehensive solution in a less than six months, including integrating the software, implementing the security services and completing a worldwide rollout to demonstrate the benefits of the software as a service (SaaS) model. Because the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow the global teams to meet in person, all of the work was done remotely and through virtual meetings. This required even more professionalism and trust of both parties.

“Our first thought was IBM was too huge a company, too bureaucratic and probably not a good fit for us,” admits Strieder. “But after working together, we had to readjust our thoughts. IBM did exactly what we were expecting. They were super flexible. They listened to our demands. And they came up with the right solutions.”

For security information and event management (SIEM), ANDRITZ chose IBM Security QRadar® on Cloud technology deployed as SaaS. The platform helps ANDRITZ’s Poland-based security operations center (SOC) focus on detecting and remediating threats while IBM Security professionals provide around-the-clock management of the infrastructure. The SIEM ingests data and log events from multiple sources across the network. By applying advanced analytics and correlations across data types—network, endpoint, asset, vulnerability, threat data and more—the SOC gains a holistic view of security.

When the system detects suspicious activity or patterns, such as multiple failed login attempts, it triggers an automated alert. Depending on the level of severity, the IBM Security team creates a ticket or works directly with the SOC to provide response recommendations. ANDRITZ can also call on the IBM Incident Response Services team to carry out a direct investigation.

“The solution makes sure we are properly protected,” says Glatz. “We have a lot more information and transparency. Typically, we have millions of events a day, so it’s important that our people understand and select the 25 or 30 most critical events that could be of high risk to the environment.”

The SIEM service is complemented by two additional services: IBM X-Force® Red Vulnerability Management Services plus ranking and remediation support, and IBM Managed Detection and Response Services, which is integrated with CrowdStrike Falcon Prevent antivirus technology to speed threat detection and remediation.

X-Force Red Vulnerability Management Services scans ANDRITZ’s systems and assesses security vulnerabilities. Each scan produces a report that that rates the vulnerabilities by severity using the common vulnerability scoring system (CVSS). This helps ANDRITZ prioritize incident response.

“For us, the proactive component here is the vulnerability management,” explains Strieder. “With vulnerability management you can do a lot of things wrong. We needed someone who would work with us through these vulnerabilities and prioritize what we need to take care of first. It’s a joint effort.”

Managed Detection and Response Services calls out alerts that are picked up by the SIEM service. It uses machine learning and AI to assess activities happening on employee’s laptops, mobile phones and other interfaces. If it detects anomalous behavior, it can lock down systems, giving ANDRITZ time to investigate.

To augment the capabilities of its SIEM and security program, ANDRITZ takes advantage of IBM Security X-Force Threat Management Services, a comprehensive offering that integrates threat insight, protection, detection, response and recovery capabilities.