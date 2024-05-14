Such growth stems from strong demand for the company’s cybersecurity services, along with able management and the right vendor partnerships.

“As customers’ digital environments become more and more complex, they find it hard to understand all the different interactions and connections,” says Marita Harju, Senior Manager, Cyber Security at Netox. “Our Netox Trust cybersecurity services provide visibility into their unknowns, and our playbooks help them respond when an attack happens. We enable business continuity so our customers can focus on their core business.”

Netox Trust applies AI to integrate cyberthreat intelligence, data protection and preventive technologies into the customer’s network and cloud infrastructure. With service levels tailored to each customer’s size and digital maturity, Netox Trust relies on the IBM Security® QRadar® Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform, foundational technology that powers the security operations center (SOC). The company didn’t always use QRadar, however.

“Early on, Netox supported almost all the different security technologies our customers used,” says Harju. “This approach gave inconsistent results and couldn’t scale as our business grew.” Netox’s former SIEM solution also was subpar. Its main function was collecting and storing security log files, rather than helping analysts monitor, analyze and respond to critical threats.

Clearly, for Netox to grow and upgrade its service offerings, it needed to standardize on a leading security vendor.