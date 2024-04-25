You’ve just read your third article this week about another ransomware that’s threatening your industry. One of your suppliers went out of business last quarter thanks to a data breach. And your IT team now needs a bigger cybersecurity budget. Who would’ve thought running a small business was this risky?

“Like everyone else, we’ve seen cyberincidents, like data breaches, increase significantly over the last four or five years,” explains Liong Eng, Chief Executive Officer at IBM Business Partner Silverfern IT (link resides outside ibm.com)—a premier cybersecurity company. “Boards are becoming more and more aware of the risk and of their accountability for any potential breaches. And those companies that recognize that this is now a business challenge—not just a technology one—have started restructuring their budgets to do something about it.”

Typically, these funds are focused on purchasing new tools and hardware to protect company assets from outside attacks. But with the increase of threats, the number of cybersecurity offerings have also increased, making choosing the right option a bit of a challenge.

“And the complexity of these solutions is becoming more and more overwhelming to the internal risk teams of these businesses,” Eng continues. “It’s ridiculously difficult to actually staff up your workforce with the right people and the right expertise to effectively choose and use these solutions. And if you do, you face the risk of some other company poaching them for a higher salary—there’s a major problem with retention.”

Employing sufficient personnel to provide 24x7 coverage was equally challenging for these businesses. And these staffing complications opened up a door for Silverfern.

“We saw an opportunity to create a security operations center [SOC] service,” explains Eng. “Within Silverfern, we already have all this expertise. And we wanted to better extend our knowledge and capabilities directly to our customers—to become an integrated part of their security team. We wanted to be able to say to them, ‘You let us look after you, and we’ll help you eliminate that concern over finding and managing the right security resources.’”