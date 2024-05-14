KBC operates across Europe through fully-owned banks and insurance companies with a high level of local autonomy in its core markets of Belgium, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Ireland. Although financial services regulations are largely driven at the country level, these KBC entities also fall under the purview of the European Union (EU) and European Central Bank (ECB). Several new or updated regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2), in addition to the ECB’s cyber-resilience oversight expectations, placed stricter requirements on the group and its subsidiaries for reporting and responding to cyber incidents and data breaches.

In 2016, KBC formed its Cyber-Expertise and Response Team (CERT) in its Brussels, Belgium, headquarters. The team was tasked with orchestrating the response to cyberthreats throughout the group’s multiple entities throughout Europe. The CERT needed to centrally oversee its incident response process, but it did not want to create a large, centralized department for doing so. The group’s various European and international entities had well-established, and largely autonomous, security and incident response teams. Rather than duplicate efforts, the KBC CERT would supplement them and ultimately improve on the group’s overall cybersecurity effort through heightened awareness and response coordination at the group level.

KBC sought a mechanism by which the CERT could record and visualize threats in the group’s various entities and launch local and group reporting and responses required by the various regulations.

Kris Caron, Head of Crisis and Incident Management at the CERT, describes the team’s relationship with the country-level security offices: “If an incident spans more than one country or if we are requested to take control by local or HQ management, we take over, but otherwise we are in supporting mode. So, we needed to have an overview, a single pane of glass on all incidents.”

KBC sought a technology solution to help implement incident response playbooks for different incident types to enable consistent execution across the group. These playbooks provide a step-by-step process, parts of which may be automated, for responding to specific incidents. For example, when malware is detected in a bank’s PCs, the playbook will outline the steps for escalation, containment and remediation.

“We needed something which would allow the CERT to coordinate the response and that would integrate with existing technical tools, and automate some responses,” says Caron. “On top of that, we needed speed. We have a lot of different reporting regulations, and one is the ECB requirement to report cyber incidents within two hours.”