IBM Cloud has taken the best practices to develop a comprehensive approach to design, delivery and operation of a cloud platform to support regulated workloads for financial services organizations.

The solution consists of four key components that speed up deploying security and compliance for hybrid cloud:

Controls Framework Reference Architecture Deployable Architecture Continuous Compliance

The following sections summarize the capabilities and reference further sources of information to explore further the capabilities.

Controls framework

The foundation of any security solutions is a set of security requirements that a system needs to comply with. IBM has developed the IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services, together with industry partners, forming the foundation of security and compliance for regulated workloads. The framework consists of 565 control requirements derived from NIST SP 800-53.

A mapping of the controls framework to the Cloud Security Alliance Cloud Controls Matrix demonstrates broad applicability across the industry.

Explore and download the control framework in the IBM Cloud documentation.

Reference architecture

Integration of the control framework and a set of best practices for developing software and services delivered reference architectures for VMware, virtual private cloud (VPC), Red Hat OpenShift and distributed cloud.

Deployable architectures

An effective way of consistently deploying security and compliance is through automation. IBM has taken the IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services, designed Reference Architectures and then developed Deployable Architectures that automate.

Explore the documentation on the deployable architectures and have a go yourself at deploying the a simple virtual private cloud deployable architecture.

Continuous compliance

A deployed compliant reference architecture requires continuous assessment for compliance to the control requirements is has been designed and build to meet. Continuous compliance of a hybrid cloud platform is provided through IBM Cloud Security and Compliance Center (SCC) demonstrating compliance against the IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services and other security benchmarks from NIST and the Center for Internet Security (CIS).

SCC provides an integrated suit demonstrating compliance of a hybrid cloud platform, cloud native workloads and servers. Detailed documentation is available on Security and Compliance Center, Security and Compliance Center Workload Protection and Tanium Comply for end-point security management.