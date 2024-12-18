Part of HR automation, onboarding automation is a mix of organizational processes and technologies, including robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI), that power an automated onboarding program. Organizations choose to automate employee onboarding to create efficiencies, reduce errors and find and hire better candidates. It benefits several stakeholders, including HR departments and new employees.

All organizations, especially those with thousands of employees, benefit from streamlining the employee onboarding process and minimizing the time spent on time-consuming administrative tasks. Some of those repetitive tasks can take place before the employee’s first day and others happen as they begin working for the company. Automation has become even more powerful in recent years due to the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) to HR talent processes.

Eliminating manual onboarding also helps with recruiting and offboarding, the process of managing employees’ exit from the company after they take a new job, are fired, laid off or retire.

For example, it can take information from prospective employees' cover letters or resumes and match it against job criteria to see whether the candidate is a good fit. If the candidate makes it to the interview round, the automated system can populate a briefing form for the interviewer. When an employee leaves, the automated system can send departing employees any remaining paperwork they need to sign and log them out of all sensitive material as soon as they have left. It can also send documentation and mailing labels for any equipment they might need to return if they work remotely.