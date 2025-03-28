While the possibilities are endless, the explosion of use cases that employ generative AI in HR also poses questions around misuse and the potential for bias. Widespread adoption and use of AI in HR applications can raise concerns about ethical implications and the impact on employee data and privacy. Before adopting AI into their processes, organizations should develop clear intentions for what responsible AI means to them, individually, and identify not only what they are willing to do, but also what they are unwilling to do. Failure to adopt an organizational strategy that supports the responsible use of AI may lead to heightened reputational, regulatory, legal, and even financial impact.

Therefore, responsible AI use is essential to success across the entire employee lifecycle and must be accounted for in the generative AI strategy. As such, HR leaders cannot simply rely AI to make decisions on its own. You should involve employees throughout the responsible use of AI to help gain trust and organizational buy-in.

To help integrate the responsible AI use in organizational culture, IBM recommends organizations follow these five pillars of AI ethics.

Explainability. Earning and maintaining trust by making it clear what went into recommendations, explaining how and why specific decisions are made, and being transparent on when employees are interacting with AI Fairness. AI, with proper calibration, can assist humans in making choices to help counter human biases and promote inclusivity. Robustness. Guarding AI systems against adversarial threats and potential incursions. Transparency promotes andreinforces trust by sharing information related to AI use with stakeholders of varying roles. Privacy. AI systems should prioritize and safeguard employee privacy and data rights throughout the employee lifecycle, from training to production and governance.

Although we don’t know where the next level of generative AI will evolve, we encourage organizations to make these ethical pillars a foundational part of the culture. HR leaders set the tone. They must challenge the rest of the enterprise on the ethical implications of AI and data privacy. They must also be able to explain to their organization how they plan to attain AI use in an ethical and trustworthy manner.