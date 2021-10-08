Risk management and consulting services

Your business faces complex financial crime, fraud and operational risk challenges. We help clients develop successful risk management strategies, combining IBM technology and IBM Promontory’s deep regulatory expertise. Our scalable, intelligent workflows enable risk assessments, regulatory compliance, and fraud prevention, helping clients achieve priorities and drive growth.
Enhance the effectiveness of your compliance program through streamlined operational models, process optimization and re-engineering, automation and intelligent workflows.
Get practical and innovative solutions for business strategy, risk management and compliance challenges grounded in the highest levels of regulatory and domain expertise.
Identify and assess risks, plan for incident response, quickly and efficiently navigate changing regulation and further enhance your organizational transformation efforts.
Gain the confidence you can achieve your business objectives in a world of dynamic risk.
Improve business performance and efficiently manage your vendor engagements.
Improve your environmental, social and governance (ESG) management and compliance.
Operating at the intersection of strategy, risk management, technology, and regulation.
Providing organizations with key capabilities across people, process and technology.
Predict, prevent and respond to modern threats.
