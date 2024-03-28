What is a transaction processing system (TPS)?

A TPS creates a fast and accurate execution environment, ensuring data availability, security and integrity through various forms of information processing. A TPS also provides customization and automation features to expedite computer system processing activities and enable reporting for business intelligence (BI) forecasting and higher-level trend analysis

The first TPS, Sabre, was built by IBM for American Airlines in the early 1960s. Sabre was designed to process up to 83,000 daily transactions and ran on two IBM 7090 computers. Later iterations of Sabre, such as Airline Control Program (ACP) and Transaction Processing Facility (TPF), would be adopted by large banks, credit card companies and hotel chains. These days, companies across every major industry rely on modern TPS software for processing business transactions.

Distinct from a merchant’s point of sale (POS) system—which is used for activities like reading credit card data, printing receipts and managing cash payments—a TPS stores, sends and receives transactional data necessary to validate and complete a business transaction. For example, a customer at a grocery store purchasing a bag of coffee beans with a credit card will swipe their card at the POS, and the TPS will collect their card information, communicate with the customer’s bank and approve or decline the purchase.

An online merchant will also use a TPS called an online transactional processing (OLTP) system to verify and complete a similar purchase. In this case, the OLTP might also communicate with the merchant’s fulfillment center to check product availability and distribute shipping instructions for fulfilling customer orders.