What is an Apdex score?

Organizations are incentivized to capture many performance metrics related to their IT applications so they can better understand performance, detect issues and identify ways to improve the overall health of those applications. All of those metrics can contribute to improving overall user satisfaction. But it can sometimes be difficult to collate various metrics into a simple understanding of whether an application is working properly. This problem can be solved with an Apdex score, which identifies customer satisfaction based on whether an application response time is below or above a set threshold.

Apdex scores are often used as a component of Application Performance Management (APM), which is sometimes referred to as application performance monitoring.

The resulting Apdex value is a numerical measure of user satisfaction on a uniform scale of 0 to 1 (0, frustrated; 1, satisfied). It is meant to provide a more balanced understanding of user satisfaction with load times than average response time figures, which can be skewed by one slow load time (for example, one minute). Apdex scores treat each instance of response time separately as opposed to creating one aggregate score.

Peter Sevcik, the founder of NetForecast, first identified the possibility1(link resides outside ibm.com) of a simple and uniform open standard for measuring application quality. He led an industry expert group, which created the Apdex Technical Specification. Soon after, the Apdex Alliance adopted the Apdex standard, which is now used by many organizations.

Maintaining an Apdex score is a near real-time key performance indicator (KPI) for many organizations. It creates a framework to report, benchmark and rate application response time and assess user satisfaction with the end goal being to provide an excellent user experience.