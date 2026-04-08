OT and IT overlap: The real challenge

Let’s provide a clear example of an incident affecting your IT side, not the OT, from the threat actor (TA) access. The problem of the OT/IT overlap is revealed. Boom day occurs, and your incident response (IR) plan swiftly contains and addresses the incident. Invoking your IR plan typically involves many stakeholders, both technical and non-technical, to address the situation. A common action in these plans is dedicating teams to perform a root cause analysis (RCA). How did the TA manage to get malware on your endpoints, execute privilege escalation, lateral movement and remain persistent in your environment? Fast forward to a successful RCA, you discover the TA used pythonw.exe, a version of the Python interpreter for Windows that runs Python scripts.

Malware authors have been taking advantage of Windows embeddable package of python. From the 4. Using Python on Windows — Python 3.14.3 documentation:

“The embedded distribution is a ZIP file containing a minimal Python environment. It is intended for acting as part of another application, rather than being directly accessed by end-users.”

Malware authors are taking advantage of this by using the authentic, signed software python package, deploying to victims to unwittingly operate their malware tool kit in python. Effectively running all their malicious tools for privilege escalation, lateral movement, potentially the entire Command and Control (C2) framework, written in python without the need to have python installed on the endpoint. This technique TAs are using executes python on the victim’s endpoint, but does not always show script visibility to security controls like endpoint, detection and response (EDR) solutions. In most cases, the only observable event is the execution of pythonw.exe, which many analysts might falsely attribute to legitimate use.

If this software is not normally run in your environment, you can simply block it outright. A signature can be determined in the form of a tactic, technique and procedure (TTP) to look for future signs of infection using this same TTP. In environments with 1,000 endpoints, some developers or edge cases can be verified for their use case. Exceptions would be endpoint-specific or unique to the exemption, so the same attack technique would still be blocked from the known incident. However, if you scale up the number of endpoints, exceptions cannot be applied by verifying each case due to different implementations. This is precisely the problem when your OT and IT overlap.