Direct kernel object manipulation (DKOM) attacks on ETW providers.

Over time, security mitigations and detection telemetry on Windows have improved substantially. When these capabilities are combined with well-configured Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) solutions, they can represent a non-trivial barrier to post-exploitation. Attackers face a constant cost to develop and iterate on tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to avoid detection heuristics. On the Adversary Simulation team at IBM Security X-Force, we face this same issue. Our team is tasked with simulating advanced threat capabilities in some of the largest and most hardened environments. The combination of complex fine-tuned security solutions and well-trained Security Operations Center (SOC) teams can be very taxing on tradecraft. In some cases, the use of a specific TTP is made completely obsolete in the span of three to four months (usually tied to specific technology stacks).

Attackers may choose to leverage code execution in the Windows Kernel to tamper with some of these protections or to avoid a number of user-land sensors entirely. The first published demonstration of such a capability was in 1999 in Phrack Magazine. In the intervening years there have been a number of reported cases where Threat Actors (TAs) have used Kernel rootkits for post-exploitation. Some older examples include the Derusbi Family and the Lamberts Toolkit.

Traditionally these types of capabilities have mostly been limited to advanced TAs. In recent years, however, we have seen more commodity attackers use Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) exploitation primitives to facilitate actions on endpoint. In some instances, these techniques have been quite primitive, limited to simple tasks, but there have also been more capable demonstrations.

At the end of September 2022, researches from ESET released a white-paper about such a Kernel capability used by the Lazarus TA in a number of attacks against entities in Belgium and the Netherlands for the purpose of data exfiltration. This paper lays out a number of Direct Kernel Object Manipulation (DKOM) primitives that the payload uses to blind OS / AV / EDR telemetry. The available public research on these techniques is sparse. Gaining a more thorough understanding of Kernel post-exploitation tradecraft is critical for defense. A classic, naïve, argument often heard is that an attacker with elevated privileges can do anything so why should we model capabilities in that scenario? This is a weak stance. Defenders need to understand what capabilities an attacker has when they are elevated, which data sources remain reliable (and which don’t), what containment options exist and how advanced techniques could be detected (even if capabilities to perform those detections don’t exist). In this post I will focus specifically on patching Kernel Event Tracing for Windows (ETW) structures to render providers either ineffective or inoperable. I will provide some background on this technique, analyze how an attacker may manipulate Kernel ETW structures, and get into some of the mechanics of finding these structures. Finally, I will review how this technique was implemented by Lazarus in their payload.