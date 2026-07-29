Bloodhound-Kube: Graphing attack paths in Kubernetes

Modern Kubernetes security tooling provides excellent visibility into individual resources. Utilities such as kubectl auth can-i , RBAC auditing tools and Kubernetes posture scanners answer questions like:

Which users can perform a specific action?



Which Roles contain wildcard permissions?

Which workloads violate security best practices?

Which ServiceAccounts have elevated privileges?

While these answers are valuable, they often fail to answer the questions that matter most during an assessment or incident response effort:

If an attacker compromises this Pod, where can they go next?



Which ServiceAccounts provide the shortest path to cluster admin?

provide the shortest path to cluster admin? Which Secrets expose additional identities or cloud credentials?



What sequence of workload misconfigurations enables lateral movement?