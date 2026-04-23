This was authored by Chris Ristig and Sandra Hill with special thanks to Adam Brown, CISO Threat Intelligence, and Jeff Kuo, X-Force Vulnerability Intelligence, for their contributions made to this article.
AI is reshaping the cybersecurity landscape in real time. Traditional AI is reactive and it provides insights, answers questions and supports decisions, but only in response to human prompts. Agentic AI represents a dramatic shift. These systems operate autonomously, make decisions, pursue goals and only involve humans when necessary. According to Deloitte, roughly one quarter of organizations are now exploring or piloting autonomous AI agents, marking an early but meaningful shift beyond prompt‑driven generative AI.
This rapid adoption has come with a downside as vulnerabilities are growing just as quickly. Publicly reported security flaws, Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, continue to rise year over year. Approximately 15,000 vulnerabilities have been disclosed so far in 2026. Of these, dozens have been explicitly identified as impacting AI systems or AI‑generated code. The weaponization and exploitation of AI systems became especially visible in late 2025, and the trend has only accelerated.
Agentic AI has dramatically expanded the attack surface. These agents blend UI control panels, messaging integrations, browser automation, SSH tooling, containerized execution, file system access and an LLM coordinating it all. In other words, they touch nearly every layer of a system. A leaked token or a spoofed packet can quickly escalate into full operator‑level compromise. Their broad permissions make AI agents extremely attractive targets for attackers.
A prime example of the exploitation of agentic AI is OpenClaw (formerly ClawdBot or MoltBot), a self‑hosted, autonomous AI agent capable of browsing the web, managing files, and reading, writing and executing code locally. It runs directly on a user’s machine and can chain together multiple skills to complete complex tasks. Because it’s open‑source, it’s highly customizable and freely accessible.
OpenClaw didn’t just gain traction, it exploded. Just weeks after launch, it became GitHub’s most‑starred repository, drawing a massive developer community and immediate researcher attention.
But with that popularity comes scrutiny. Many users don’t fully understand the security and privacy implications of running a system with this level of autonomy and access. Security researchers have warned that OpenClaw presents a “lethal trifecta” of risks:
It’s not surprising that OpenClaw has already published over 255 GitHub Security Advisories. Many of the issues are tied to command execution, leaked plaintext API keys and credentials, which can be stolen by threat actors via indirect prompt injection, malicious skills or unsecured endpoints.
OpenClaw is vulnerable to indirect prompt injection attacks, where attackers hide malicious instructions inside data that the agent is expected to process. If the agent interprets these hidden instructions as legitimate, it may leak data or perform sensitive actions.
This technique was behind “ClawJacked,” a vulnerability that allowed malicious websites to brute‑force and hijack locally running OpenClaw instances. Researchers at Oasis Security discovered the flaw, which enabled attackers to silently exfiltrate data by abusing the agent’s built‑in autonomy. OpenClaw patched the issue in version 2026.2.26, released on February 26.
The security challenges extend beyond vulnerabilities in the core platform. The “ClawHub” repository, a community hub for sharing OpenClaw skills, has been abused to distribute malicious packages disguised as trading bots, utilities or development helpers. Once installed, these skills can deploy information‑stealing malware directly onto a user’s machine.
In early 2026, investigators uncovered ClawHavoc, a large‑scale supply‑chain malware campaign targeting OpenClaw users. Attackers uploaded over 1,100 malicious skills to ClawHub, many masquerading as productivity, crypto or coding tools. One attacker, hightower6eu, uploaded dozens of nearly identical malicious skills. Several of these skills became some of the most‑downloaded packages on the platform. This attack made it clear that the OpenClaw skill ecosystem is now a target-rich environment for threat actors.
Agentic AI is growing fast and the volume of vulnerabilities is outpacing traditional tracking. The number of OpenClaw disclosures is moving faster than the CVE assignment process can keep up, leaving many vulnerabilities without CVE identifiers.
This is more than an administrative problem. Most patch management tools, compliance frameworks and enterprise security systems rely heavily on CVE IDs to surface risks and track remediation. When vulnerabilities aren’t assigned CVEs, they may not appear in dashboards, scanners or automated reports. This is effectively making them invisible to many organizations.
The vulnerability disclosure landscape is starting to show its limits, and agentic AI systems like OpenClaw are exposing just how unprepared we are for this emerging class of security issues. We’re running head‑first into a new class of security problems, and the ecosystem simply wasn’t built for it. The traditional CVE assignment and enrichment process is working to adapt and catch up, but organizations can’t afford to wait for formal updates before responding. The traditional CVE tracking system was built for discrete well-defined software flaws, not autonomous systems capable of taking actions, browsing external content and chaining tools to complete tasks. As a result, many meaningful AI security failures emerge first as independent research writeups, vendor advisories or odd behavioral inconsistencies rather than well‑labeled vulnerabilities.
In the short term, organizations need to start treating agentic AI weaknesses as system‑level risks, not just “missing CVE entries.” This means expanding monitoring beyond CVE feeds, strengthening architectural controls such as permission scoping and action auditing, and recognizing that exploitation may occur before any formal disclosure is published. Until industry standards evolve to properly account for AI‑driven systems, resilience will depend on early signal detection, rapid containment and an acknowledgment that AI vulnerabilities are no longer a future problem. They are already present in production environments and attackers are not waiting for the rest of the ecosystem to catch up.
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