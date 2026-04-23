What OpenClaw reveals about agentic AI security risks

AI is reshaping the cybersecurity landscape in real time. Traditional AI is reactive and it provides insights, answers questions and supports decisions, but only in response to human prompts. Agentic AI represents a dramatic shift. These systems operate autonomously, make decisions, pursue goals and only involve humans when necessary. According to Deloitte, roughly one quarter of organizations are now exploring or piloting autonomous AI agents, marking an early but meaningful shift beyond prompt‑driven generative AI.

This rapid adoption has come with a downside as vulnerabilities are growing just as quickly. Publicly reported security flaws, Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, continue to rise year over year. Approximately 15,000 vulnerabilities have been disclosed so far in 2026. Of these, dozens have been explicitly identified as impacting AI systems or AI‑generated code. The weaponization and exploitation of AI systems became especially visible in late 2025, and the trend has only accelerated.

Agentic AI has dramatically expanded the attack surface. These agents blend UI control panels, messaging integrations, browser automation, SSH tooling, containerized execution, file system access and an LLM coordinating it all. In other words, they touch nearly every layer of a system. A leaked token or a spoofed packet can quickly escalate into full operator‑level compromise. Their broad permissions make AI agents extremely attractive targets for attackers.