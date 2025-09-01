Time series analysis with Granite Time 

It’s summertime and that means that ice cream sales are booming, especially in Seattle. Long sunny days, street fairs, cruise ships and baseball games make for great sales at our chain of three ice cream shops. Each shop is in a different neighborhood of the city and has different patterns of sales throughout the year.

The ice cream shops have several critical data science tasks that they need to accomplish. First, they need to complete missing data in their sales data. Second, they need to find out which of their sales data from the last few years isn’t representative of normal traffic and understand why. Finally, they’ll want to look at how different kinds of events nearby their shops affect the number of customers in the shop. This tutorial will teach you how to accomplish each of these tasks by using TSPulse and the time series foundation model (TSFM) framework.

TSPulse is a foundation model that uses deep learning to enable a variety of data analysis techniques. TSPulse can go beyond standard time series forecasting tasks to detect anomalies, complete missing values, classify time series data and search recurring patterns. It’s also tiny enough to run on a laptop. There’s more to using historical data than forecasting and TSPulse is designed to help uncover deeper insights. It helps detect anomalies, fill gaps where data is missing and classify sequences. It outperforms time series models that are 10–100 times larger on key benchmarks.

TSPulse uses IBM’s TSMixer architecture, alternating multilayer perceptron blocks with gated attention blocks. This hybrid design enables efficient tuning and deployment on devices as small as a laptop without special hardware. It can help capture complex cyclical or seasonal patterns, subtle or sporadic signals, and trends visible at both broad and detailed time scales.

Statistical models like ARIMA models (autoregressive integrated moving average) or SARIMA (seasonal ARIMA) have long dominated time-series analysis. Machine learning models like RNN (recurrent neural network) or LSTM (long short-term memory) have been used as forecasting models but now, foundation models trained on raw data are showing impressive results. Foundation models are highly versatile, compatible with a variety of forecasting methods and types of time series data. On the leading anomaly detection benchmark TSB-AD (time-series benchmark anomaly detection), TSPulse surpassed state-of-the-art results, beating top statistical models by 24% and larger foundation models by at least 33%. Results are detailed in the paper that introduces TSPulse.