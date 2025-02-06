Llamaindex RAG tutorial

Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) is a popular technique for using large language models (LLMs) and generative AI that combines information retrieval with language generation. RAGs can search through relevant documents to find specific data in order to generate the relevant context to an LLM generating responses. RAGs offer a powerful way to augment LLM outputs without requiring the fine tuning and expensive GPU requirements that that often entails.

LlamaIndex is a powerful open source framework that simplifies the process of building RAG pipelines. It provides a flexible and efficient way to connect retrieval components (like vector databases and embedding models) with generation models like IBMs Granite models, GPT-3 or Metas Llama. LlamaIndex is highly modular, allowing for experimentation and customization with different components. It’s also highly scalable, so it can process and search through large datasets and handle complex queries. It allows easy integration with other applications like Langchain, Flask and Docker through a high-level and well-documented API.

Use cases for RAGs include self-documenting code bases, chatbots for question-answering or enabling hybrid search across multiple types of documents and data sources without requiring a traditional database or SQL queries. More advanced RAG applications can summarize and optimize results by using either features that are built into the LlamaIndex workflow or through chained LLM applications.

In this tutorial, you’ll build a RAG application in Python that uses LlamaIndex to extract information from a PDF document and answer questions. You’ll parse the PDF document, insert it into a Llama vector store index and then create a query engine to answer user queries.