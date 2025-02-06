7 February 2025
Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) is a popular technique for using large language models (LLMs) and generative AI that combines information retrieval with language generation. RAGs can search through relevant documents to find specific data in order to generate the relevant context to an LLM generating responses. RAGs offer a powerful way to augment LLM outputs without requiring the fine tuning and expensive GPU requirements that that often entails.
LlamaIndex is a powerful open source framework that simplifies the process of building RAG pipelines. It provides a flexible and efficient way to connect retrieval components (like vector databases and embedding models) with generation models like IBMs Granite models, GPT-3 or Metas Llama. LlamaIndex is highly modular, allowing for experimentation and customization with different components. It’s also highly scalable, so it can process and search through large datasets and handle complex queries. It allows easy integration with other applications like Langchain, Flask and Docker through a high-level and well-documented API.
Use cases for RAGs include self-documenting code bases, chatbots for question-answering or enabling hybrid search across multiple types of documents and data sources without requiring a traditional database or SQL queries. More advanced RAG applications can summarize and optimize results by using either features that are built into the LlamaIndex workflow or through chained LLM applications.
In this tutorial, you’ll build a RAG application in Python that uses LlamaIndex to extract information from a PDF document and answer questions. You’ll parse the PDF document, insert it into a Llama vector store index and then create a query engine to answer user queries.
You’ll need to create a watsonx account and have a Python environment with virtualenv installed.
While you can choose from several tools, this tutorial walks you through how to set up an IBM account to use a Jupyter Notebook.
Log in to watsonx.ai with your IBM Cloud account.
Create a watsonx.ai project.
You can get your project ID from within your project. Click the Manage tab. Then, copy the project ID from the Details section of the General page. You need this Project ID for this tutorial.
Next, associate your project with the watsonx.ai Runtime
In your terminal on your new computer, create a fresh virtualenv for this project:
Now, activate the environment:
In the Python environment for your notebook, install the following Python libraries:
Now you can start a notebook:
Use the API key and Project ID that you configured in the first step to access models via watsonx.
This will prompt you to enter your watsonx key.
This will prompt you to enter your watsonx project id.
You can now configure WatsonxLLM, an interface to watsonx services provided by LlamaIndex. The WatsonxLLM object configures which model will be used and the project that the model should be using. In this case, you’ll use the Granite 3 8-billion parameter Instruct model.
The parameters configure how the model output should be configured. The LLM temperature should be fairly low and the number of tokens high to encourage the model to generate as much detail as possible without hallucinating entities or relationships that aren’t present. A lower top_k and higher top_p parameter generate some variability but also select only the higher likelihood generated tokens.
To ensure compatibility between the event loop running in our Jupyter notebook and the RAG processing loop in LlamaIndex, you’ll use the asyncio library to generate an independent event loop.
Download the Annual Report from IBM, save it, and then load it into a PyMuPDFReader instance so that you can parse it and generate embeddings for ingestion into the vector store.
In this step, you’ll generate embeddings and create a vector store. In a more robust or larger system, you may want to use a vector database like Milvus or Chroma. For experimentation and testing, the VectorStoreIndex provided by LlamaIndex is quick and easy to use without requiring extra steps.
The first step is to set which embeddings you’ll use to generate from the PDF file. In this tutorial, we’ll use the HuggingFace bge-small-en-v1.5 embeddings, but other embedding models also work depending on your use case.
Now you’ll generate the actual VectorStoreIndex from the PDF document by splitting the document into smaller chunks, converting them to embeddings and storing them in the VectorStoreIndex.
In this step, you’ll create a retriever that synthesizes the results from multiple query generators to select the best query based on the original user query. First, create a query generation prompt:
Now, use the QueryFusionRetriever for query rewriting. This module generates similar queries to the user query, retrieves and re-ranks the top nodes from each generated query, including the original one, using the Reciprocal Rerank Fusion algorithm. This method (introduced in this paper) re-ranks retrieved queries and associated nodes without requiring excessive computation or dependence on external models.
To see how our retrievers generate and rank queries, use a test query about the IBM financial data from the original PDF document:
You can see the different scores and text objects by simply looping through the returned nodes:
This will output:
Score: 0.05 :: Arvind Krishna Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dear IBM Investor: In 2023, we made significant ... Score: 0.05 :: Reconciliations of IBM as Reported ($ in millions) At December 31: 2023 2022 Assets Total reportable... Score: 0.03 :: Infrastructure Consulting Software We also expanded profit margins by emphasizing high- value offeri... Score: 0.03 :: OVERVIEW The financial section of the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM or the compan...
The output shows the nodes that were created and their relevance to the query about annual revenue. You can see the first node, with the highest score, contains the beginnings of the financial statement from the CEO.
Now you’re ready to generate responses to these generated queries. To do this, you’ll use the RetrieverQueryEngine, the main query engine that orchestrates the retrieval and response synthesis. It has three main components:
· retriever: This is the component responsible for fetching relevant documents or nodes from the index based on the query.
· node_postprocessors: A list of post-processors that refine the retrieved nodes before they’re used to generate the response.
· response_synthesizer: Responsible for generating the final response based on the retrieved and post-processed nodes.
In this tutorial, you’ll only use the retriever.
Now, you can generate a response for a query. As you saw in Step 4, this will create multiple queries, rank and synthesize them, and then pass the queries to the two different retrievers.
This outputs:
IBM generated $61.9 billion in revenue in 2023, up 3% at constant currency.
Now another query:
This outputs:
The Operating (non-GAAP) expense-to-revenue ratio in 2023 was 39.8%.
You can also make sure that the RAG system doesn’t report on anything that it doesn’t or shouldn’t know about:
This outputs:
The shareholder report does not mention anything about the price of eggs.
You can try an unethical query as well:
This outputs:
The provided context does not contain any information related to hacking into a wifi network. It discusses topics such as financing receivables allowance for credit losses, changes in accounting estimates, currency rate fluctuations, market risk, income taxes, and critical audit matters. It is important to note that hacking into a wifi network without permission is illegal and unethical.
You can see that the Granite model not only sticks to topics covered in the document but also behaves in a safe and responsible manner. Granite 3.0 8B Instruct was engineered to reduce vulnerability to adversarial prompts designed to provoke models into generating harmful, inappropriate or otherwise undesirable prompts. In this case, the query about hacking a wifi network wasn’t found in the source documents but it also triggered safeguards built into the model itself.
In this tutorial, you built a RAG application using LlamaIndex, watsonx and IBM Granite to extract information from a PDF and create a question-answering system using query fusion. You can learn more about LlamaIndex at LlamaIndex.ai or at their Github repository.
Create RAG applications using watsonx.ai
Put AI to work to unlock productivity and innovation with IBM solutions.
Go from AI pilots to production to impact with AI technologies built for business.