Best practices for web API design

Designing a good API is a lot like running a smooth, friendly and efficient coffee shop. Customers show up with requests, you deliver the right payload (drink) and everyone leaves satisfied, ideally wanting to come back for more.
An API constitutes a set of defined rules and protocols that enable different software applications to communicate and interact with each other. It functions as an intermediary layer, abstracting the underlying complexities of a system while exposing only the specific functionalities and data needed by another system to consume. APIs delineate the methods and data formats that applications can use to request and exchange information in a consistent and reliable way.
Let’s walk through some API design best practices by using our fictional café; “RESTful Roast,” as the setting.
By understanding your API’s purpose, it will inform the API design. This really matters for a bunch of reasons. When an API is designed well, developers have a smoother time working with it. Integrations become easier, faster and far less frustrating, which saves everyone time and money.
A solid API also helps different systems play nicely together, so applications can share information without hiccups. Good API design also sets you up for the future: it can scale, evolve and grow without breaking what’s already working. Strong design is also key for security as it creates clear rules about who can access what, and how, so your data stays protected.
Coming to our fictional example, before our café even opens, we need clear use cases identified:
In API terms, these become endpoints mapped to specific customer actions. Thoughtful system design ensures that each action is handled by the right server‑side functions.
REST (Representational State Transfer) is crucial to cover first as it’s the de facto internet standard for API development and will help solidify our coffee shop example into an openAPI specification. It defines constraints for a simple, scalable and reliable distributed system. Key characteristics include statelessness, client/server separation, cacheability and a uniform interface.
A REST API is like the physical layout of the café, organized, intuitive and designed for flow.
Key pieces of a REST API:
Everything should help the customer (or client application) clearly understand what’s happening.
Resource-oriented design is fundamental to how REST APIs work. In this paradigm, everything is considered to be a resource, and these resources are identifiable by unique Uniform Resource Identifiers (URIs). For example, a “menu” or an “order” would be a resource. URIs should be clear, hierarchical and indicative of the resource they represent.
Nouns, preferably plural, are used in URIs to denote collections, such as `
The appropriate use of HTTP methods is critical for adherence to REST principles. Each standard HTTP method has a well-defined semantic purpose:
At RESTful Roast, you don’t let customers reorganize the furniture to place an order. Similarly, APIs shouldn’t misuse verbs and follow the appropriate HTTP method. Here are some examples:
Using the right verbs keeps your API maintainable and predictable.
Consistency in API design refers to the uniform application of naming conventions, data formats, error structures and behavioral patterns across all endpoints and resources.
For example, if an API uses `
Predictability in API design means that the API’s behavior should be intuitive and conform to user expectations based on its design patterns and documentation. When a client sends a request to a particular endpoint with specific parameters, the expected response structure and content should be consistent every time, assuming valid input and system state.
For instance, a
Ordering in the café uses simple methods to place an order, get the status of an order and your API should follow the same clarity:
When a customer places an order:
A consistent schema ensures every barista (your backend service) interprets requests the same way. And just like a café needs clear communication at the counter, APIs rely on HTTP status codes to tell customers exactly what’s going on.
Status codes are standardized and reviewed by the IETF and the specifications can be found on the official HTTP documentation site
Here is a RESTful Roast inspired version of each status code class to help explain when you would use what type of status code.
|Status Code
|Example Use
|100 Continue
|We got your order, just grinding the beans now.
|Status Code
|Example Use
|200 OK
|Your drink is ready,enjoy!
|201 Created
|Your custom order has been created and added to the queue.
|204 No Content
|Order completed, nothing response provided
|Status Code
|Example Use
|301 Moved Permanently
|Espresso orders are now picked up at the new station.
|302 Found
|We’re redirecting you to the barista on shift
|Status Code
|Example Use
|400 Bad Request
We can’t make a latte if you don’t provide information on milk
|401 Unauthorized
|You need to provide your name if we are going to make you a coffee
|403 Forbidden
|Only specific loyalty members can order that
|404 Not Found
|That isn’t a drink we make
|429 Too Many Requests
|You are trying to place the order too many times, that doesn’t seem right
|Status Code
|Example Use
|500 Internal Server Error
|Our espresso machine is broken and we can’t take your order
|503 Service Unavailable
|We’re temporarily closed
APIs should validate all inputs, just like your café double checks that an order makes sense before the barista starts pulling shots.
Some classic examples:
Good validation keeps systems running smoothly. It gives developers fast, clear feedback and prevents your backend from becoming a chaotic stream of server errors caused by invalid requests.
Where OpenAPI (especially OpenAPI 3.0) really shines is in helping you define and enforce these rules. With an OpenAPI specification, you can describe your request and response schemas in detail, everything from required fields, to allowed values, to data types, to enum lists for items on the “menu.” That means:
It’s like handing customers a beautifully printed menu where impossible drinks simply do not appear, making it easier for everyone to get their order right on the first try.
Some information rarely changes, like:
You can cache these responses, just like posting daily specials on a chalkboard. This reduces load and speeds up service for your client application.
Caching is a technique used to store copies of frequently accessed data in a temporary storage location (a cache) so that future requests for that data can be served more quickly. For APIs, caching can significantly improve performance, reduce latency, and decrease the load on backend servers.
Imagine a massive list of every item and customization that a coffee shop could make. Customers would walk out. Using pages to put items when there a lot of them makes a lot more sense.
APIs also need pagination for large datasets:
When dealing with large datasets, returning all records in a single API response is inefficient and can lead to performance issues and excessive network usage. Paging and filtering mechanisms address these issues:
Paging divides large result sets into smaller, manageable chunks. Common methods include:
Filtering allows clients to narrow down results based on specific criteria. This filtering is typically done through query parameters, to filter for pastries that cost less than $5.00 could be something like `
The API should support a range of filtering operators (for example, equals, greater than, less than, contains).
This capability keeps responses fast, readable and manageable.
Sometimes you add new features, rename items or retire old ones.
That situation is where API versions come in:
Versioning APIs is a crucial practice for managing changes and ensuring compatibility with earlier versions as an API evolves. When breaking changes are introduced, a new version of the API should be released. Common versioning strategies include:
This practice ensures compatibility with an earlier version so loyal customers aren’t forced into a new menu unexpectedly.
Just like certain perks require a membership card (or API keys), your API should require authentication for things like:
Authentication is the process of verifying the identity of a client attempting to access an API. Common authentication mechanisms include:
Also, you wouldn’t want everyone who accesses the API to add or remove items from a menu or update payment methods. Authorization helps determine what a client can do once their identity has been verified. Effective authorization strategies involve:
Your staff doesn’t memorize everything, they likely rely on a well-written handbook. Good API Design involves focusing on documentation too.
Tools like:
Help you provide detailed API documentation so developers can understand:
Comprehensive API documentation is indispensable for the adoption and successful integration of an API. It serves as the primary resource for developers, explaining how to interact with the API, what data formats to expect and how to handle various scenarios. Effective documentation should include:
Remember, great docs equal great developer experience.
Just like baristas troubleshoot equipment issues, APIs need good debugging tools:
This reduces time spent fixing issues and improves reliability. Robust error handling is a cornerstone of a well-designed API. When an error occurs, the API should return a meaningful HTTP status code along with a consistent, structured error response body. This response body typically includes:
Optionally, details or fields indicating specific problematic parameters. Consistent error structures enable client applications to parse and handle errors programmatically, improving the overall reliability and user experience. Avoid generic error messages like “An unknown error occurred.”
While REST is your main café layout in our example, other formats for APIs do exist. Here is a high-level analogy for each type:
Use each approach based on your customer’s needs.
If a customer taps the card reader twice, you don’t make two drinks.
Similarly, idempotent methods like
Imagine that your café has become so popular that you don’t take all requests at the main counter any longer and have separate stations for different items that require different types of ingredients and approaches to service requests. For example:
A microservices architecture works the same way, independent services handling distinct responsibilities.
A well-designed API should be:
Just like a perfectly run coffee shop.
If your API (café) is clean, organized and delightful to interact with, developers will keep coming back—loyal customers for life.
