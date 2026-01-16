Best practices for web API design

By understanding your API’s purpose, it will inform the API design. This really matters for a bunch of reasons. When an API is designed well, developers have a smoother time working with it. Integrations become easier, faster and far less frustrating, which saves everyone time and money.

A solid API also helps different systems play nicely together, so applications can share information without hiccups. Good API design also sets you up for the future: it can scale, evolve and grow without breaking what’s already working. Strong design is also key for security as it creates clear rules about who can access what, and how, so your data stays protected.

Coming to our fictional example, before our café even opens, we need clear use cases identified:

Order coffee

Browse the menu

Manage loyalty accounts

In API terms, these become endpoints mapped to specific customer actions. Thoughtful system design ensures that each action is handled by the right server‑side functions.