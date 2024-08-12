Serverless vs. microservices: Which architecture is best for your business?

When enterprises need to build an application, one of the most important decisions their leaders must make is what kind of software development to use. While there are many software architectures to choose from, serverless and microservices architectures are increasingly popular due to their scalability, flexibility and performance. Also, with spending on cloud services expected to double in the next four years, both serverless and microservices instances should grow rapidly since they are widely used in cloud computing environments.

While serverless architectures are generally favored by startups and businesses that need to build fast and scale rapidly, microservices are more popular with organizations that require more hands-on management of backend infrastructure. Serverless and microservices solutions are offered by all the leading cloud computing technology companies, including Microsoft (Azure), Amazon (AWS Lambda), IBM and Google Cloud.

Here’s a more in-depth look at what makes serverless and microservices unique and how to choose which one is right for you.