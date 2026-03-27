What is a Radial Basis Function?

The name “radial basis function” comes from two features. “Radial” because they deal with the radial distance from a center point, although in possibly many more dimensions than just two. “Basis” in that they are building blocks for creating more complex functions by adding or multiplying many smaller, simpler functions together. They were first introduced in a 1988 paper by D. S. Broomhead and D. Lowe.1

RBFs allow a data scientist to quickly estimate how complex and nonlinear data, especially in higher-dimensional spaces where other statistical methods often struggle. In scenarios with relatively little data or with nonlinear boundaries around clusters of local similarity, an RBF can quickly find both the centers of clusters and boundaries between clusters.

An RBF is guaranteed to be a real-valued function, so it will always return a real-valued result. This RBF approach makes it numerically stable where other approaches might not be. An RBF model is a linear model but because it’s a linear combination of multiple radial basis functions, it is able to model nonlinear relationships. This combination makes it both highly interpretable and valuable with complex multivariate data.

RBFs can even help identify classes where the boundary of a class has multiple disconnected regions and centers. Many kinds of linear models have difficulty identifying classes like this because they produce a single straight boundary. This characteristic makes the RBF a powerful tool for data analysis and exploration because they can be trained and run so quickly.