What is product engineering?

Product engineering can refer to software engineering or the design of new products like electronics, industrial equipment, or automobiles. Regardless of the end product, product engineering involves a multidisciplinary approach. This can mean combining aspects of mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, software engineering, and other relevant fields to create innovative and high-quality products.

Successful product engineering delivers products that not only meet functional and technical requirements but provide elevated user experiences and complement an organization’s overarching business strategy. It is often useful for an organization to systematize the product engineering process, outlining a detailed roadmap and designating product managers to ensure a timely and cost-effective process. This will help an organization maximize a product’s value for its entire lifecycle.