What is OpenAPI?

An OpenAPI file, also known as an OpenAPI document or OpenAPI spec, enables a developer to describe an API. This spec also describes how to use this API, including available endpoints, operation parameters, authentication methods and other information. These specifications are written in either YAML or JSON, and JSON schema is used to describe the data formats within an API.

OpenAPI serves as both documentation and as a contract (in spirit, describing what an API should do—it is not legally binding) between API consumers and producers. It essentially serves as “one source of truth” that provides the instructions in a standardized format.

This standardization simplifies API consumption and integration. It enables humans and computers alike to understand the function and structure of a given API without access to source code or needing to understand the inner workings of the API. It also lets developers work with an API, regardless of what language it was written in.

OpenAPI automates interactive, up-to-date documentation, eliminating some repetitive documentation work and helping to ensure that documentation remains current. OpenAPI also enables code generation for client SDKs and the generation of other boilerplate code automatically from the spec, reducing human error and further minimizing developer workload.

Tools that use OpenAPI specs, including SwaggerUI, can render an API spec in an interactive interface. This interface not only helps visualize the spec, but it also enables real API calls, directly from the browser or web service, for testing and validation purposes.

By standardizing how REST APIs are described, OpenAPI helps improve interoperability and tooling, and support operations throughout the API lifecycle. A strong, well-maintained spec can be a foundational tool for implementing a comprehensive API strategy, supporting integration, collaboration, error prevention and stronger API management.

The complete specification can be found on GitHub.