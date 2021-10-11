What is mobile cloud computing?

Cloud

What is mobile cloud computing?

Mobile cloud computing uses cloud computing to deliver applications to mobile devices. These mobile apps can be deployed remotely with speed, flexibility and development tools.

Mobile cloud applications can be built or revised quickly by using cloud services. They can be delivered to many different devices with different operating systems, computing tasks and data storage. Thus, users can access applications that might not otherwise be supported.

For more information on developments, check out "Mobile Application Development: A Complete Guide."

Aerial view of highways

Why mobile cloud?

Speed and flexibility

Mobile cloud applications can be built or revised quickly by using cloud services. They can be delivered to many different devices with different operating systems.

Shared resources

Mobile apps that run on the cloud are not constrained by a device's storage and processing resources. Data-intensive processes can run in the cloud.

Integrated data

Mobile cloud computing enables users to quickly and securely collect and integrate data from various sources, regardless of where it resides.

Key features and considerations

Key features

  • Facilitates the quick development, shared resources of mobile apps
  • Supports a variety of development approaches and devices
  • Improves reliability with information backed up and stored in the cloud
  • Uses fewer device resources because the applications are cloud-supported
  • Connects to services delivered on an API architecture

Considerations

Management

Sometimes, IT professionals do not have the required resources to manage apps. Cloud providers help keep them running.

Infrastructure

Demanding applications put strain on devices. A flexible cloud infrastructure can help with difficult workloads.

Integration

Organizations should fully integrate their mobile systems and data into other business processes to save time and cost.

Security

Protecting confidential data is a concern at every level: for users, devices and regarding integration into other systems.

An IBM perspective: Mobile cloud computing

Daniel Yellin

Vice President, IBM Mobile Platform Development; Distinguished Engineer, IBM Watson and Cloud Platform

Mobile cloud computing provides flexibility, empowering developers to efficiently share processing and data storage between the device and the cloud to optimize performance and scalability. The rapid elasticity of cloud-based services complements the portability and convenience of mobile devices—a combination that ensures an engaging user experience and drives increased customer loyalty.

An integrated mobile cloud strategy is therefore essential to gain the most from emerging technologies, keeping employees productive and customers fully engage and maintain a competitive advantage.

Successful projects use mobile cloud computing

Successful projects are 35% more likely than others to use cloud-based platforms and 31% more likely to use mobile application development platforms to develop their mobile apps.

Maximize hybrid cloud value in the generative AI era

Only 1 in 4 enterprises achieve a solid ROI from cloud transformation efforts. Learn how to amplify hybrid cloud and AI value across business needs.

Resources

Explore the future of hybrid cloud technology

Get an in-depth understanding of how hybrid cloud blends private and public cloud environments to enhance your business. Learn about its components, benefits and use cases, and see how it can drive transformation and innovation in your organization.
Transform your development and operations efficiency

Learn how DevOps streamlines development and operations, boosting collaboration, speed and quality. Explore key practices and tools to enhance your organization's efficiency.
What is cloud migration?

Discover IBM cloud migration solutions designed to streamline your journey to the cloud. Learn about different migration types, strategies and benefits that drive efficiency, scalability and innovation.
Public cloud vs. private cloud vs. hybrid cloud

Explore the key differences between public, private and hybrid cloud solutions with IBM. Understand which cloud model best suits your business needs for enhanced flexibility, security and scalability.
IBM Cloud accelerates innovation for clients

Learn 5 ways IBM Cloud is helping clients make the right workload-placement decisions based on resiliency, performance, security, compliance and TCO.
GK Cloud Solutions uses watsonx.ai

By applying IBM Watson Discovery, watsonx Assistant and watsonx.ai on IBM Cloud, the EdTech firm has not only enhanced the learning experience for its customers but also achieved significant business benefits.

