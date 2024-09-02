Banking on mainframe-led digital transformation for financial services

This is part three in a five-part series on mainframe modernization.

We already covered how mainframe modernization isn’t just for the financial industry, so why not address the elephant in the room? The world’s biggest modernization challenges are concentrated in the banking industry.

Before the internet and cloud computing, and before smartphones and mobile apps, banks were shuttling payments through massive electronic settlement gateways and operating mainframes as systems of record.

Financial services companies are considered institutions because they manage and move the core aspects of our global economic system. And the beating heart of financial institutions is the IBM mainframe.

Banks have the most to gain if they succeed (and the most to lose if they fail) at bringing their mainframe application and data estates up to modern standards of cloud-like flexibility, agility and innovation to meet customer demand.