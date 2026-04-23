At its core, reinforcement learning trains a model to prefer outputs that earn a stronger reward, optimizing for quality, not just correctness. In classical deep reinforcement learning, an agent acts in an environment and learns from the results. For LLMs, the “action” is generating text, and the reward signal reflects how good that output is according to a chosen objective.

In practice, this process unfolds across several stages. It starts with a pretrained model built on massive text datasets, the foundation of everything the model knows. From there, supervised fine-tuning (SFT) sharpens the model’s behavior by using high-quality instruction data, teaching it how to respond, not just what to say.

A base model might “know” the right answer to a medical question, but SFT is what teaches it to lead with the most important information, flag uncertainty and avoid false confidence. This behavior is the difference between a model that’s knowledgeable and one that’s actually trustworthy.

After that comes the reinforcement learning phase. Human annotators or AI systems rank model outputs, and that preference data is used to train a reward model (essentially a learned signal for what “good” looks like).

The policy model is then optimized against that signal by using reinforcement learning algorithms like proximal policy optimization (PPO), which uses policy gradient methods to update the model while KL divergence constraints prevent it from drifting too far from its original behavior. Alternatively, direct preference optimization (DPO) skips the reword model entirely, folding preference learning directly into the training objective through gradient descent on the neural network itself.

The result is a model that moves beyond simply predicting a probability distribution over likely next tokens. It learns to generate outputs that reflect human preferences, domain-specific goals and real-world constraints.