What is a hybrid integration platform (HIP)?

Until recently, hybrid integration platforms were mostly thought of as something that organizations needed to build by piecing together key capabilities from existing tools (like API management software, iPaaS and ESB solutions) from a variety of vendors into a cohesive system.

This can be an expensive and cumbersome process, however, and often leads to an end result that fails to meet all of the requirements. Some features or capabilities will be duplicated across offerings from multiple vendors, while others modern integration capabilities, like event streaming or high-speed data transfer, are left out.

Instead, enterprises should consider complete solutions, like IBM Cloud Pak for Integration, which combine all of the capabilities required for both traditional and modern integration styles into a unified, containerized platform. Features like single sign-on, common logging, tracing, an asset repository and a unified dashboard help bring all of the capabilities together and make integration workflows more efficient.