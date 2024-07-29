At the very heart of this lies data, which helps enterprises gain valuable insights to accelerate transformation. With data nearly everywhere, organizations often possess an existing repository acquired from running traditional HPC simulation and modeling workloads. These repositories can draw from a multitude of sources. By using these sources, organizations can apply HPC and AI to the same challenges, enabling them to generate deeper, more valuable insights that drive innovation faster.

AI-guided HPC applies AI to streamline simulations, known as intelligent simulation. In the automotive industry, intelligent simulation speeds up innovation in new models. As vehicle and component designs often evolve from previous iterations, the modeling process undergoes significant changes to optimize qualities like aerodynamics, noise and vibration.

With millions of potential changes, assessing these qualities across different conditions, such as road types, can greatly extend the time to deliver new models. However, in today’s market, consumers demand rapid releases of new models. Prolonged development cycles might harm automotive manufacturers’ sales and customer loyalty.

Automotive manufacturers, having a wealth of data related to existing designs, can use these large bodies of data to train AI models. This enables them to identify the best areas for vehicle optimization, thereby reducing the problem space and focusing traditional HPC methods on more targeted areas of the design. Ultimately, this approach can help to produce a better-quality product in a shorter amount of time.

In electronic design automation (EDA), AI and HPC drive innovation. In today’s rapidly changing semiconductor landscape, billions of verification tests must validate chip designs. However, if an error occurs during the validation process, it is impractical to re-run the entire set of verification tests due to the resources and time required.

For EDA companies, using AI-infused HPC methods is important for identifying the tests that need to be re-run. This can save a significant amount of compute cycles and help keep manufacturing timelines on track, ultimately enabling the company to deliver semiconductors to customers more quickly.