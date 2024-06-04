Cadence is a global innovator in electronic design automation (EDA) with over 30 years of computational software experience. It has helped companies across the world design electronic products that drive today’s emerging technology, including chips. The growing demand for more chips, along with the company’s incorporation of AI and machine learning into its EDA processes means that their need for compute power is at an all-time high. For organizations in the EDA industry like Cadence, solutions that enable workloads to seamlessly shift between on premises and the cloud, while also allowing for differentiation from project to project, are key.

Cadence uses IBM Cloud® HPC with IBM Spectrum® LSF as the workload scheduler to support the development of chip and system design software, which requires innovative solutions, powerful compute resources and advanced security support. By using IBM Cloud HPC, Cadence reports improved time-to-solution, performance enhancements, cost reductions and streamlined workload management.

Additionally, Cadence understands firsthand that moving to the cloud can require new knowledge and capabilities that not every company possesses. The Cadence Cloud comprehensive portfolio aims to help customers across the world use the possibilities of the cloud with Cadence Managed Cloud Service as a turnkey solution ideal for start-ups and small and medium customers, and with the customer-managed cloud option known as Cloud Passport to enable Cadence tools for large enterprise customers. Cadence is dedicated to giving its customers an easy path to the cloud by connecting them with knowledgeable service providers, such as IBM®, whose platforms can be used to deploy Cadence tools in cloud environments. For enterprises that want to drive innovation at scale, the Cadence Cloud Passport model can deliver access to cloud-ready software tools for use on IBM Cloud.