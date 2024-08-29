What CIOs and CTOs should consider before adopting generative AI for application modernization

Selecting the right foundation models up front can help you deliver more accurate and efficient outcomes for your enterprise.

The architecture of transformers (link resides outside ibm.com) favors size: larger models produce better results. So, there’s a race in generative AI to build ever-bigger foundation models for ever-broader applications. But while the largest models are powerful, a heavy multibillion-parameter model may not always be the best option for an enterprise. A smaller model that has been fine-tuned for a task can often outperform a large model that hasn’t been fine-tuned for that task. These models can run on top of general-purpose LLMs with minor tuning if the underlying foundation is fit for enterprise use. For example, IBM’s 13-billion parameter Granite foundation models, available in the upcoming release of watsonx.ai, are much smaller than the largest LLMs (which contain hundreds of billions of parameters), but perform well on business-specific tasks such as summarization, question-answering and classification while being much more efficient.

Fit-for-purpose foundation models also enable organizations to automate and accelerate modernization by generating code snippets and application components, along with automating application testing. Drawing on the code models built into watsonx.ai, IBM watsonx Code Assistant can also be used to convert code, for example from COBOL to Java. Within watsonx Code Assistant, developers of all experience levels can phrase requests in plain language and get AI-generated recommendations, or generate code based on existing source code. watsonx.ai also includes access to the StarCoder LLM, trained on openly licensed data from GitHub. Developers can leverage StarCoder to accelerate code generation and increase productivity for application modernization and IT modernization.

Beyond size, when choosing a foundation model, CTOs should also consider the natural languages and programming languages the model supports and the amount of fine-tuning the model needs.