How conversational AI can transform IT support

My favorite aspect of the IT contact center was employing creative problem-solving to find new technical solutions. However, through my experience with troubleshooting, I found that users typically shared very common issues with one another. For this reason, their problems were not always “new”. This meant my troubleshooting process was at times very uniform and repetitive. This repetitiveness was evident when users had trouble viewing or accessing certain sites. These customer interactions followed an “if-then” messaging sequence of trying possible solutions until a conclusion was reached.

A key skill of IT support is having the ability to problem-solve creatively. However, tasks like these often felt more algorithmic or methodical. They lacked the human-nature ability to invent a new solution, and rather, implemented a dependable step-by-step set of instructions until a solution was found. This type of customer care was a process that could certainly be automated.

Lack of automation also raised the issue that digital customer care was bound within specified hours. Since student workers also had to account for their time in class, it was difficult to have consistent availability for IT support. The same is true in the corporate world, where many companies only offer customer support between the hours of 9 a.m.–5 p.m. At my helpdesk, this often resulted in professors and students receiving delayed support, and morning-shift personnel having to handle an overwhelming number of tickets from the night before. Helpdesk workers are only human and providing 24/7 support seemed unrealistic. That was, until the introduction of AI chatbots for business emerged on the IT landscape.