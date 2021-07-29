What is bug tracking?

It is estimated that software developers make 100 to 150 errors for every thousand lines of code.4 According to a report by the Consortium for IT Software Quality (CISQ): “Even if only a small fraction—say 10 percent—of these errors are serious, then a relatively small application of 20,000 lines of code will have roughly 200 serious coding errors." 5

Software testing is essential for isolating and mitigating errors. A good QA process can uncover hundreds or even thousands of defects, and testing teams need to manage all of them. Integrating bug tracking into the testing workflow improves efficiency by helping testers prioritize, monitor and report on the status of each error.

“Defect tracking helps ensure that bugs found in the system actually get fixed,” says Agile consultant, Yvette Francino. “Tracking tools not only provide a way to ensure follow-through but also provide valuable metrics. Depending on the tool that is used, the team can tie defects to changed code, tests or other data that will allow for traceability or analysis on defect trends. If a certain module is riddled with defects, it may be time to review and rewrite that module." 6

Ideally, testing should be done as soon as possible—when bugs are easier and far less costly to fix. An earlier study by IBM found that defects found post-production or after release can cost 15 times more to fix compared to errors resolved early in development.

Many teams are now using a methodology that is known as continuous testing. In this case, quality testing and feedback are conducted at all stages of development, from design and coding to deployment. Modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), too, can aid the testing process by detecting and analyzing bugs early in the lifecycle.