IBM Rational ClearQuest is change management software that helps improve developer productivity while accommodating the methodologies, processes and tools that best fit the project and the people on the team. It provides tools and processes that allow you to maintain control of changes while catering to the diverse needs of the developer.
Improve collaboration by integrating siloed processes such as analysis, development and testing.
Customize and enforce consistent development processes to achieve an integrated, consolidated view.
Take advantage of access capabilities to ensure team members have the most current information.
Use querying, charting and reporting capabilities to visualize and drill down into complex data.
IBM Engineering Workflow Management acts as the critical link between required and delivered work by enabling teams to manage plans, tasks and project status. It provides the flexibility to adapt to any process, so companies can adopt faster release cycles and manage dependencies across both small and complex development projects.
IBM Rational Programming Patterns is a collaborative IDE, part of the IBM Jazz™ Collaborative Lifecycle Management solutions. It provides Pattern Driven Programming features for an enhanced coding experience combined with tools for impact analysis, quality control, and extensibility as well as procedures for automatic Pac base applications secured migration.
IBM Engineering Requirements Management DOORS Next provides a scalable solution to optimize communication and collaboration among teams and stakeholders to maximize productivity and quality. It enables you to capture, trace, analyze and manage changes to requirements while maintaining compliance to regulations and standards.
IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody (Rational Rhapsody) and its family of products offers a proven solution for modeling and systems design activities that allows you to manage the complexity many organizations face with product and systems development.