Apache Kafka use cases: Driving innovation across diverse industries

Apache Kafka is an open-source, distributed streaming platform that allows developers to build real-time, event-driven applications. With Apache Kafka, developers can build applications that continuously use streaming data records and deliver real-time experiences to users.

Whether checking an account balance, streaming Netflix or browsing LinkedIn, today’s users expect near real-time experiences from apps. Apache Kafka’s event-driven architecture was designed to store data and broadcast events in real-time, making it both a message broker and a storage unit that enables real-time user experiences across many different kinds of applications.

Apache Kafka is one of the most popular open-source data processing systems available, with nearly 50,000 companies using it and a market share of 26.7%.